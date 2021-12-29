2021 December 29 16:13

Edda Wind enters into new long-term contract

Image credit: Edda Wind



Edda Wind has entered into another long-term contract for one of its newbuild vessels. The company has been able to add another major player in the offshore wind industry, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, to its list of reputable long-term clients. “This is another important milestone for Edda Wind and strong evidence that the company delivers on our ambitions. We are very happy about this start of a long relationship with one of the key players within offshore wind and the segments we operate in”, says Kenneth Walland, CEO of Edda Wind.



The contract will commence mid-2023. This means that the vessel can be operated for the early part of 2023 in what is expected to be a buoyant short-term market before entering into this long-term employment. Further, this means that 6 out of 8 vessels in the Edda Wind fleet have now been secured on long-term charters with reputable counterparts. Consequently, the company will be able to be selective on opportunities for the remaining part of the fleet



Edda Winds recently completed IPO, and additional cash injection announced 23/12, positions Edda Wind for further growth in an attractive market with significant expected growth. The company is currently evaluating opportunities available to it and will actively be pursuing opportunities for further growth. As has been stated in previous communication, the company aims to enhance and develop its market leading position in the C/SOV market.