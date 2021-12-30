2021 December 30 08:51

Pavilion Energy inks deal to supply small-scale LNG to Hangjiaxin

Pavilion Energy Trading & Supply Pte. Ltd. and Zhejiang Hangjiaxin Clean Energy Co., Ltd. have signed a term deal for the supply of small-scale LNG from Singapore. Under the agreement, up to 0.5 million tonnes per year (mtpa) of LNG will be delivered to Hangjiaxin from 2023, according to the company's release.

LNG from Pavilion Energy’s portfolio of natural gas and LNG will be delivered to the 1 mtpa Jiaxing LNG Terminal in Zhejiang, China. The Jiaxing LNG Terminal will be operated by Hangjiaxin, a joint venture between city gas distributors Jiaxing Gas, the largest pipeline natural gas operator in Jiaxing, and Hangzhou Gas, the largest natural gas distributor in Zhejiang province.