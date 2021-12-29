2021 December 29 12:10

Ningbo Containerized Freight Index rise slightly in December 2021

In terms of container freight rates, the average value of the Ningbo Container Freight index (NCFI) 1 in December was quotes 4104.3 points, slight increase 3.3% compare to last month. From Ningbo to the North America route, the fundamentals of supply and demand were tight, most of the voyages departing with full loads and the market freight rate remained high. The average freight rate of 40GP from Ningbo Port to Los Angeles port and New York port in December was $7676 and $9278, increase 3.2% and 4.9% month-on-month respectively.

Source: Ningbo Shipping Exchange