2021 December 28 17:26

Seajacks signs contract with Van Oord

Eneti Inc. announced that Seajacks UK Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company and a leading provider of installation and maintenance vessels to the offshore wind sector, has signed a contract with Dutch marine contractor, Van Oord, according to the company's release.

Van Oord has selected the Seajacks Scylla, the largest and most capable vessel in the Seajacks fleet. Currently employed through 2022 in Taiwan, the vessel will move to Europe upon completion of its existing turbine installation contract with Ørsted on the Greater Changhua Offshore Wind Farm.

The firm charter duration of the Van Oord contract will generate approximately $60 million of revenue in 2023.

To date, Seajacks have installed over 500 offshore wind turbines in Europe and most recently in Taiwan. Seajacks UK own and operate a fleet of 5 GustoMSC designed vessels, all capable of installing and maintaining offshore wind farms in harsh conditions – Seajacks Kraken, Seajacks Leviathan, Seajacks Hydra, Seajacks Zaratan and the above-mentioned Seajacks Scylla.

About Eneti

Eneti Inc. is focused on the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy industry and has invested in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels.

About Seajacks

Seajacks International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eneti Inc., is a UK based offshore installation company committed to building and operating the world’s most advanced and versatile fleet of self-propelled jack-up vessels equipped to service the demands of the offshore wind industry.