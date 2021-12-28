2021 December 28 18:06

Wan Hai Lines is selected as FTSE4Good TIP Taiwan ESG Index constituent for the fourth successive year

WAN HAI LINES LTD is selected as FTSE4Good TIP Taiwan ESG Index constituent and awarded the certificate of membership, according to the company's release.

FTSE Russell (the trading name of FTSE International Limited and Frank Russell Company) confirms that “WAN HAI LINES LTD“ has been independently assessed according to the FTSE4Good criteria, and has satisfied the requirements to become a constituent of the FTSE4Good TIP Taiwan ESG Index. Created by the global index provider FTSE Russell and partnered with Taiwan Index Plus (TIP) Corporation, the FTSE4Good TIP Taiwan ESG Index is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices.