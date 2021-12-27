2021 December 27 17:38

USC suggests looking into development of basic law for shipbuilding industry

Image source: USC

Aleksey Rakhmanov, General Director of United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), has held a joint meeting of the Expert Council for the Development Shipbuilding Industry and Marine Equipment of the State Duma’s Committee for industry and Trade and the Committee for Shipbuilding Industry and Marine Equipment of Russian Engineering Union, says press center of USC.The meeting participants discussed the most urgent regulatory issues to ensure implementation of the Shipbuilding Development Strategy until 2035 with a special focus on pricing, localization and subsidizing. A new composition of the Council was approved as well as the plan for its work in 2022.According to Aleksey Rakhmanov, a considerable package of regulatory documents facilitating the development shipbuilding has been approved over the recent years. He emphasized the significance of a system approach to development of support measures. “We should probably think about a basic law to offer framework regulations for the shipbuilding industry”, said the head of USC.