2021 December 27 11:46

Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference to be held as part of SEAFOOD EXPO RUSSIA business programme

The event organized by PortNews Media Group will be held in Saint-Petersburg 20 September 2022, zero day of the fishery forum

“Ship Repair, Modernization and Components” conference will be held on the zero day of the Global Fishery Forum and Seafood Expo Russia (SEAFOOD EXPO RUSSIA) on 20 September 2022 in Saint-Petersburg.

The event is organized by PortNews Media Group with the support of United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC JSC).

Russian ship repair companies cannot fully meet the demand of shipping businesses in repair and maintenance of their civil fleet. Over 80% of domestic ship repair yards are obsolete. They have lost their specialization and workforce capacity. Owners of sophisticated commercial ships are forced to have them repaired and maintained abroad.

Orders for ship repair can return to Russia. For that purpose, issues that have been aggravating for decades should be addressed. To service new sophisticated civil ships built in Russia, economic incentives focused on modernization and construction of shipbuilding facilities are needed. Advanced repair technologies, equipment and professional personnel is to be ensured. A system for production and supply of spare parts and components should be created.

Fleet modernization projects and an efficient programme on scrapping of old ships would contribute to the increase of ship repair orders.

A special role in further development of national shipbuilding and ship repair will be played by availability of ship components and advanced technologies of domestic origin. In this respect, it is crucial to look into establishment of foreign manufacturer’s facilities in Russia.

Those issues will be on the agenda of the Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference on 20 September 2022, in Saint-Petersburg.

The Conference will comprise three sessions:

Regulatory framework of ship repair market in Russia

Modernization and construction of ship repair facilities. Major projects

Components: equipment, materials, technologies, supply chains A small industry-focused exhibition can be arranged in the lobby.

Participation fee is foreseen.

