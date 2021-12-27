2021 December 27 10:47

Sumitomo Corporation and Keppel Offshore & Marine enter MOU to explore ammonia fuel business in Singapore

Sumitomo Corporation and Keppel FELS, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd (Keppel O&M), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore the feasibility and implementation of various ammonia fuel applications in Singapore, according to Keppel's release.

Through this MOU, Sumitomo Corporation and Keppel O&M will work on the implementation of ammonia bunkering in Singapore, with the aim to commence commercial operations in the mid-2020s. Sumitomo Corporation and Keppel O&M will accelerate the development of an ammonia bunkering vessel in coordination with the relevant authorities, expediting the implementation of ammonia bunkering in Singapore and contributing to the realization of zero carbon shipping. Sumitomo Corporation and Keppel O&M will also work to expand the ammonia value chain in Singapore.

As Singapore aspires to reduce energy consumption, improve energy efficiency and transition its power generation portfolio towards net-zero emissions, limited land space remains one of the critical challenges in the implementation of large-scale green energy. One of the solutions that Sumitomo Corporation and Keppel O&M will be exploring is the use of green energy such as ammonia for offshore power generation in Singapore.



About Sumitomo Corporation:

Sumitomo Corporation (“SC”) is a leading Fortune 500 global trading and business investment company with 135 locations (Japan: 22, Overseas: 113) in 66 countries and regions. The entire SC Group consists of more than 900 companies. SC conducts commodity transactions in all industries utilising worldwide networks, provides customers with financing, serves as an organiser and a coordinator for various projects, and invests in companies to promote greater growth potential. SC’s core business areas include six business units: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics, and one initiative: Energy Innovation.



About Keppel Offshore & Marine:

Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) is a world leader in providing total solutions to the offshore, marine and energy industries. Bolstered by a global network of yards and offices, it has extensive know-how across a wide range of capabilities – design & engineering, new builds, conversions & repairs, and support services.

A pioneer in offshore solutions, Keppel O&M has a strong track record in designing and building high-performance offshore platforms, production units and specialised ships. It is a trusted partner in the conversion, repair and modification of diverse and complex rigs and vessels, and is also a developer of integrated solutions for the offshore renewable and infrastructure industries.

Backed by robust operational excellence, Keppel O&M innovates and leverages new technologies to deliver projects on time, on budget, safely, reliably, and to the highest quality.