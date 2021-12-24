  • Home
  • 2021 December 24 17:26

    Baltiysky Zavod shipyard delivers Sibir, first serial icebreaker of Project 22220, to Atomflot

    Image source: Baltiysky Zavod
    The ship has joined Russia’s fleet of nuclear-powered icebreakers

    Baltiysky Zavod shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation, USC) says it has delivered nuclear-powered icebreaker Sibir, first serial icebreaker of Project 22220, to FSUE Atomflot today, 25 December 2021.

    The ceremony of signing an acceptance/delivery certificate has been held on board the newbuild.

    The acceptance/delivery certificate has been signed by Aleksey Kadilov, General Director of Baltiysky Zavod, and Mustafa Kashka, General Director of FSUE Atomflot. Upon signing of the acceptance/delivery certificate, the Sibir joined the fleet of nuclear-powered icebreakers of the Russian Federation.

    “With the first serial nuclear-powered icebreaker, the Sibir, put into operation, Rosatomflot will strengthen its positions in the Arctic Region. We are sure that efficient operation of these ships will be a key factor of sustainable development of shipping in the Northern Sea Route waters”, Mustafa Kashka, General Director of FSUE Atomflot.

    The Sibir is the second ship of Project 22220 built by Baltiysky Zavod shipyard. Laid down on 26 May 2015, it was launched on 22 September 2017.

    Multipurpose nuclear-powered icebreakers of Project 22220 ships are the world’s largest and most powerful icebreaking ships. Their key task is to ensure year-round navigation in the western Arctic. Icebreakers of 22220 design will form the basis of Russia’s civil icebreaking fleet in the near time.

    Key particulars of Project 22220: capacity - 60 MW, operational speed - 22 knots (clean water), LOA - 173.3 m (160 m, DWL), beam - 34 m (33 m, DWL), height - 52 m; draft (DWL) - 10.5 m; minimum draft - 8.65 m, maximum icebreaking capability - 2.8-meter-thick ice (at full capacity and speed of 1.5-2 knots); full displacement – 33,540 tonnes; designated service life - 40 years, crew - 53.

    The icebreaker will be powered by a pair RITM-200 reactors of 175 MW. The new generation system was developed specially for this ship. The vessels dual-draft concept and capability will allow operating them both in the Arctic and in the mouths of the polar rivers.

    The icebreakers designed by naval architecture and marine engineering firm CDB Iceberg in 2009 will be operated in the western region of the Arctic: in the Barents, Pechora and Kara Seas, as well as in shallower areas of the Yenisei estuary and the Ob Bay area.

    Under the contract with FSUE Rosatomflot, Baltiysky Zavod shipyard is building a series of five nuclear-powered icebreakers of Project 22220. The lead icebreaker named Arktika was put into operation in 2020, The Sibir, Ural, Yakutia and Chukotka icebreakers are under construction. The series can be extended to 7 icebreakers.

