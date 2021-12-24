2021 December 24 16:05

Minerva Bunkering launches new service in the Red Sea ports of Yanbu and Jedda

Minerva Bunkering has launched a new marine fuels supply service in the Red Sea ports of Yanbu and Jeddah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, according to the company's release.



The supply system is enabled by shoreside bulk cargo storage and two of Minerva’s modern bunker tankers, the M/V Patmos and M/V Halki, both equipped with ADP hardware and Coriolis Mass Flow Meters.



Minerva Bunkering is a leading international provider of marine fuel supply and related service solutions to ships in port and at sea. The company procures product in bulk from diverse sources. It delivers to over 700 active customers across all major commercial shipping sectors, including container ships, dry bulk carriers, cruise ships, tankers, and ferries.

Minerva Bunkering is a 100-percent-owned subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group, one of the world’s largest privately-held energy and commodities companies.