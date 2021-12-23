2021 December 23 13:29

State Transport Leasing Company to be subsidized with RUB 14.58 billion for leasing of civil ships

The order has been signed by RF Government



By RF Government’s order No 3710-r dated 17 December 2021, State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK) will be provided with RUB 14.581 billion of investments for leasing of civil watercraft. The document has been published on the official internet portal for legal information.



“To provide joint stock company State Transport Leasing Company, Salekhard, Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, with federal budget investments... in the form of contribution of RUB 14,580,780,000 into the authorized capital of the joint stock company in 2021 for leasing of civil watercraft produced by Russian shipyards”, reads the document.



The Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation together with the joint stock company are to conduct the relevant activities according to the established procedure.

State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK) is the largest leasing company in Russia. GTLK is an instrument of state management policy and sustainable development of the transport industry in Russia. GTLK ensures the implementation of state support for the transport industry, the formation of an effective infrastructure, the off-budget fundraising, the development of Russian engineering industry, as well as digital transformation and building the operational efficiency of the company. The company's sole shareholder is the Russian Federation represented by the Ministry of Transport. GTLK holds BB+ rating from Fitch Ratings, Ba1 from Moody’s Investors Service and an AA-(RU) national rating from ACRA. In September 2021, GTLK was rated by Expert RA agency as ESG-III company under the national rating. That means a high level of compliance with sustainable development standards. As of 30 September 2021, leasing portfolio of GTLK totals RUB 993 billion.

