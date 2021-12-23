  • Home
  • 2021 December 23 09:29

    Crude oil prices continue rising driven by reduction of reserves

    Crude prices rose by 0.17%-0.25%

    As of December 23, 07:47 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for February settlement were trading 0.17% higher at $75.41 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.25% to $72.94 a barrel.

    Oil market sees moderate increase of prices driven by reports on reduction of US oil reserves.

2021 December 23

17:26 New Salish Class vessel sets sail from Poland bound for B.C.
17:15 Aker Solutions formally signs Heimdal and Veslefrikk decommissioning award
16:52 Chairman of FESCO BoD takes part in meeting of Russian-Japanese work group on transport
16:29 LUKOIL's oil production at its Caspian Vladimir Filanovsky field exceeded 30 million tonnes
16:15 MOL introduces "BUNKER HUB" bunker oils & lubricants management system
16:05 Fincantieri delivers the first of two expedition vessels for Viking
15:54 Tasmania and Port of Rotterdam sign green hydrogen MOU
15:50 Throughput of Azov Sea ports fell by 12% in 2021
15:23 The first stage of factory sea trials of the head Russian supertrawler for the Russian Fishery Company successfully completed
14:53 Okskaya Sudoverf shipyard launches dry cargo ship of Project RSD59 named Gennady Yegorov
14:18 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 51, 2021
13:29 State Transport Leasing Company to be subsidized with RUB 14.58 billion for leasing of civil ships
12:11 Austal USA delivers the future USS Canberra to the United States Navy
11:18 New nautical publication, Sailing Directions for Finnish Waters, published by Traficom
11:04 Port of Gothenburg reveals record-breaking container figures for November 2021
10:46 Port of Long Beach receives $52.3 million grant for rail project
10:28 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue upward trend on Dec 23
10:08 Relocation of Great Port of Saint-Petersburg not to ensure implementation of urban development projects – city authorities
09:46 NOVATEK and Uniper sign term sheet on low-carbon ammonia supply
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of December 22
08:21 Port of Rotterdam transhipment volume passes 15 million TEU containers for the first time

2021 December 22

18:27 Castor Maritime announces vessel acquisition and new charter agreement
18:10 Construction of new coal terminal invested by CoalStar to begin not before 2025
17:51 Krasin to strengthen Rosmorport's fleet of icebreakers on NSR
17:28 FESCO container fleet now exceeds 100 thousand TEU
17:06 Austal USA awarded contract for design studies for U.S. Navy's Next Generation Logistics Ship program
16:42 Kalmar to deliver the first Eco Reachstacker in Latin America
16:16 Konecranes receives 6th order in 5 years for additional AGVs to CTA in Hamburg
15:44 Fenix and Neptumar sign agreement on development of direct voyages from China to Port Bronka
15:19 Ecochlor announces USCG Type Approval for its filterless EcoOne™ BWMS
15:12 VICT takes delivery of six new Kalmar auto container carriers
14:36 RF Government approves indexation of Russian Railways’ rates for 2022
14:12 GC Rieber Shipping sells Polar Onyx
13:42 MEYER WERFT hands over AIDAcosma as second cruise ship in 2021
13:21 Northern Sea Route transit cargo traffic to rise by 59% in 2021
13:02 A. P. Moller - Maersk to acquire LF Logistics, a premium omnichannel fulfilment company
12:46 Rolls-Royce invests in methanol technology for climate-friendly shipping
12:00 New container yard put into operation in Vostochny Port
11:27 Passenger Port of Saint Petersburg “Marine Façade” may remain closed throughout 2022
11:04 Semco Maritime opens new business line for HVDC projects in Offshore Wind
10:21 MABUX: Sharp upward price reversal is expected on Global bunker market on Dec 22
10:09 Nexans wins contract to supply offshore wind farm Moray West project
09:58 Another PATROL 45 WP under construction at Baltic Workboats
09:29 Baltic Dry Index as of December 21
09:12 Crude oil market sees moderate increase of prices

2021 December 21

18:20 The shipping company CLdN's newly built vessel Faustine makes her first call at the Port of Gothenburg
18:03 DNV provides certification services for Hexicon’s floating wind demonstrator project TwinWay
17:45 GTT entrusted by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering with the tank design for two new LNG carriers
17:24 Nuclear-powered submarines Knyaz Oleg and Novosibirsk built by Sevmash join RF Navy
17:05 DNV and partners launch CETO joint industry project (JIP) to develop low pressure solutions for CO2 ship transport
16:45 Two of TGE Marine’s CO2 Carrier Designs have received AIP from ABS
16:30 Port of Oakland ship turning basins study ready for public review
16:06 One of the world’s most technologically advanced bulk carrier features Wärtsilä hybrid and solar energy solution
15:53 Port of Los Angeles headed to record cargo year
15:30 Svanehøj hits record order intake in 2021
15:06 Russian coal supplies worsen on all export routes
14:02 Metrans establishes three connections to AFLUENT terminal Arad per week
13:41 Damen Shoalbuster 3815 SD delivered to Caspian Offshore Construction
13:02 The Municipality of Rotterdam and Port Authority study possibilities of installing more shore-based power