2021 December 23 09:29

Crude oil prices continue rising driven by reduction of reserves

Crude prices rose by 0.17%-0.25%



As of December 23, 07:47 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for February settlement were trading 0.17% higher at $75.41 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.25% to $72.94 a barrel.



Oil market sees moderate increase of prices driven by reports on reduction of US oil reserves.