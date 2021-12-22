2021 December 22 17:06

Austal USA awarded contract for design studies for U.S. Navy's Next Generation Logistics Ship program

Austal USA was awarded a contract to perform design studies for the U.S. Navy’s Next Generation Logistics Ship (NGLS) program on December 20, 2021. This contract requires Austal to develop a new baseline design and perform specific trade studies for the Navy’s newest logistics ship. Austal, as the shipbuilder and design agent, will be the prime contractor, according to the company's release.

The NGLS program represents a new class of medium-sized at-sea supply ships intended to support small surface combatants such as Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) and frigates as well as the Navy’s planned Light Amphibious Warships (LAW). The mission of the NGLS fleet will include refueling, rearming, and resupply of naval assets.

Austal USA’s reputation of completing major military vessel contracts on schedule and on budget gives the company a strong foundation to provide a highly capable and cost effective NGLS design to the Navy.