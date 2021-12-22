2021 December 22 15:12

VICT takes delivery of six new Kalmar auto container carriers

Victoria International Container Terminal recently took delivery of six new automated container carriers (ACC) from Kalmar, according to the company's release.

The ACCs were unloaded from the Eemslift Dafne at the Port of Melbourne, expanding VICT’s fleet to a total of 17 units.

The fleet expansion further enhances container movement between automated ship-to-shore- cranes on the terminal’s quay side and auto stacking cranes on the land side.

The new ACCs form part of VICT’s AUD139 million investment into Webb Dock and the Victorian economy over the next two years, which complement the Port of Melbourne’s investment to remove the “knuckle” and add another 71 meters of quay line to berth 4 of Webb Dock East.



ABOUT VICTORIA INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL (VICT)

Victoria International Container Terminal in Melbourne, Australia is a fully-automated container terminal capable of servicing the largest existing and next-class vessels on trade. Operational since 2017, it is a subsidiary of International Container Terminal Services, Inc.



ABOUT INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC.

​​​​Headquartered and established in 1988 in Manila, Philippines, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) is in the business of port development, management and operations. ICTSI’s portfolio of terminals and projects are located in developed and emerging market economies in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa.