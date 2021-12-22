2021 December 22 14:36

RF Government approves indexation of Russian Railways’ rates for 2022

Cargo transportation rates will be raised by 5.8%



Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed an Order on indexation of Russian Railways’ cargo transportation rates for 2022 by 5.8%. Order No 3672-r dated 17 December 2021 has been published on the official internet portal for legal information.



The Ministry of Justice has also registered the Order of the Federal Antimonopoly Service of Russia on indexation of railway rates for cargo transportation by 6.8% from 1 January 2022. Besides, a 5.8-pct increase of base rates is foreseen until 2025 on the ‘inflation minus’ principle which could mean an increase of rates by 4.3% in 2022. However, Russian Railways asked for price pressure to be taken into consideration in basic indexing, according to earlier media reports.



A surcharge of 1.03% on cargo transportation rates is foreseen for 2022, 1.05% - for 2023 and 1.07% - for 2024.



A surcharge for container transportation is set at 4.75%.



An adjustment factor of 1.05 will be applied to anthracite transportation from 1 January 2022 instead of a coefficient of 0.895.



The document is available in Russian >>>>