2021 December 22 11:27

Passenger Port of Saint Petersburg “Marine Façade” may remain closed throughout 2022

Image source: Valeriya Klimentyeva, IAA PortNews

The Government of Saint-Petersburg does not rule out keeping Passenger Port of Saint Petersburg “Marine Façade” closed for navigation throughout the year of 2022 with the traffic of cruise passengers staying at zero level, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Maksim Sokolov, Vice-Governor of Saint-Petersburg, as sharing with journalists.



According to the official, two scenarios depending on COVID-19 development are under consideration at the Government: the first one foresees welcoming 50% of passengers amid transportation restrictions, the other one suggests zero level flow of passengers.



A credit line will most probably be needed to continue operation, added Maksim Sokolov.



Cruise tourism has been suspended at Passenger Port of Saint Petersburg “Marine Façade” for almost two years already.



Construction of a new port in Nevskaya Guba began in 2005, and already in September 2008 the Port received its first ship with passengers on board. The port construction project was realized through public-private partnership in accordance with the Law of St. Petersburg. "Passenger Port of Saint Petersburg "Marine Façade" PLC is the only marine terminal operator at the Port.

On 27th of May 2011, after construction was complete and the facility was commissioned, all shares of “Passenger Port of Saint Petersburg "Marine Façade” PLC were transferred to the city of Saint Petersburg.

“Marine Façade” used to welcome over 250 ships and service over half a million of passengers per year. In pre-pandemic years the flow of passengers was permanently growing. Over a 12-year period, the port welcomed over 2,600 ships and more than 5,300,000 passengers.