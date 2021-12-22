2021 December 22 09:58

Another PATROL 45 WP under construction at Baltic Workboats

Baltic Workboats and Bulgarian Border Police announce that Baltic Workboats will build 45-meter patrol vessel PATROL 45 WP for Bulgarian Border Police. Baltic Workboats says the vessel will be modern multi-functional patrol vessel with special attention paid to ergonomic operation and crew comfort. PATROL 45 WP will be based on 45-meter patrol vessel delivered to Estonian Police and Border Guard in 2018 and will feature Baltic Workboats patented wave-piercing hull design. Main functionalities of PATROL 45 WP include two fast daughter-boats, external FiFi capability, SAR functions and medical treatment equipment among others. Vessel is scheduled for delivery in the end of 2022.

Baltic Workboats AS is a growing shipyard with modern facilities and a highly skilled workforce of more than 150 people. Over the last 15 years, the company has designed, built and delivered more than 150 highly versatile vessels, which are in service with governments, companies and research institutions in twelve countries around the world.