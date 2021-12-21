2021 December 21 17:24

Nuclear-powered submarines Knyaz Oleg and Novosibirsk built by Sevmash join RF Navy

Image source: official website of Kremlin

Strategic nuclear-powered submarines Knyaz Oleg and Novosibirsk built by Sevmash (Severodvinsk based shipyard of United Shipbuilding Corporation) have joined the fleet of RF Navy today, 21 December 2021, says press center of the Kremlin.



Russian President Vladimir Putin has taken part in the ceremony via video conference. Aleksey Krivoruchko, Deputy Minister of Defence, and Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, reported from Severodvinsk on the readiness to hoist the flag of RF Navy.



Nuclear-powered submarine Knyaz Oleg, a serial Borey-A-class submarine, was laid down on 27 July 2014 and floated out on 16 July 2020. The submarine was designed by Rubin Central Design Bureau.



Nuclear-powered submarine Novosibirsk, the 4th generation nuclear-powered submarine of Yasen-M design was laid down on 26 July 2013 and launched on 25 December 2019.

Sevmash (Northern Machine-Building Enterprise) is Russia’s largest multi-profile shipbuilding enterprise focused on state defence orders, military and technical cooperation, construction of marine equipment for offshore projects, civil shipbuilding and manufacture of products for machine-building and oil and gas industries. Sevmash is a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation.

