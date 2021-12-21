2021 December 21 11:10

Dry dock of SC Zvezda put into operation three years ahead of schedule

The specialists examined the dry dock and its equipment to check readiness of all mechanisms for operation

Shipbuilding Complex “Zvezda” (Bolshoy Kamen, Primorsky Territory) announces the completion of its dry dock, one of the largest in the world. According to the statement, start-up and adjustment works have been completed at the facility.



“The hydraulic engineering facility of 485 x 114 x 14 meters offers unlimited opportunities for construction of vessels with any dimensions and complexity”, says SC Zvezda.



The dry dock is delivered three years ahead of initially set deadline.



Together with the specialists of Rostehnadzor and Gosexpertiza, SC Zvezda specialists examined the dry dock and its equipment to check readiness of all mechanisms for operation.



The dry dock flooding was performed earlier and a floating bulkhead was installed as well as four tower cranes with lifting capacity of 60 tonnes each and the Goliath gantry crane with lifting capacity of 1,200 tonnes.

Zvezda Shipbuilding complex is being constructed in the Far East by the Rosneft-led investor Consortium upon the instruction of President of Russia Vladimir Putin. The following facilities have already been put into operation on Zvezda Shipbuilding complex: the hull production workshop, painting booths, the open heavy outfitting slipway equipped with unique cranes and a state-of-the-art ship transportation system, and the floating transfer dock.

The product line of Zvezda will include vessels with a displacement of up to 350,000 tonnes, elements of offshore platforms, ice-class vessels, commercial vessels for cargo transportation, special vessels and other types of marine equipment of any complexity, characteristics and purposes. At the moment the Shipyard's order portfolio exceeds 60 vessels.



