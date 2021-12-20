-
2021 December 20 14:18
Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 25,211 pmt
Fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) fell week-on-week by RUB 274
Wholesale spot market price for Russian heavy fuel oil M100 grade (Mazut-100) between December 13 and December 17 fell week-on-week by RUB 274 and totaled RUB 25,211 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.
The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:
North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price fell by RUB 1,000 to RUB 21,850 pmt;
Central Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 587 to RUB 25,497 pmt;
Volga Federal District – the product price rose by 237 to RUB 23,765 pmt;
Southern Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 200 to RUB 23,350 pmt;
Far Eastern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 490 to RUB 37,110 pmt.
2021 December 20
2021 December 19
2021 December 18
2021 December 17
2021 December 16
|18:35
|Maersk to reduce the number of North European port calls by consolidating the Felixstowe and Rotterdam calls
|18:15
|DEME Offshore secures sizable inter-array cable contract for Dogger Bank C wind farm in the UK