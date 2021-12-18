  • Home
  • News
  • Uzbekistan and DP World sign framework agreement for strategic trade and digital partnerships
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 December 18 12:18

    Uzbekistan and DP World sign framework agreement for strategic trade and digital partnerships

    Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade signs Framework agreement with DP World for a strategic partnership to develop the country’s trade networks and boost international trade

    Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, DP World signed a Framework Agreement that will enable it to expand its presence in Uzbekistan, boosting global trade flow and supporting the development of digital infrastructure.

    The Framework Agreement was signed by Shukhrat Vafaev, Deputy Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade, Republic of Uzbekistan DP World’s Chairman, Sultan bin Ahmed Sulayem, in the presence of Sardor Umurzakov, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

    The agreement covers a broad areas of cooperation, all which will boost Uzbekistan’s trade networks, and position DP World as a strategic partner in boosting international trade. Prioritising the flow of trade in the country, the agreements include the establishment of a new inland logistics network, supporting the expansion of the Navoi Free Economic Zone (FEZ), and the cargo terminal at Navoi International Airport, launching new consumer e-commerce and fintech platforms in the country, and streamlining customs operations.

    DP World will also deploy its advanced Port Community System by CARGOES, to provide stakeholders in trade and logistics with seamless, paperless access to services including dry ports, logistics parks, ICDs, railway stations and depots.

    Sultan bin Ahmed Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World, said: “DP World is committed to being a strategic partner for Uzbekistan enabling trade. Our agreements signed today will help design and shape a world-class trading ecosystem in the country. The Uzbekistan economy continues to grow at a strong pace, making it an attractive destination for long-term investments.”

    “We look forward to working with the Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade to promote economic growth and prosperity for the people of Uzbekistan, leveraging our capabilities across trading, logistics, infrastructure and digital technology.”

    The World Bank is predicting that Uzbekistan’s economy will grow by 5.6% in 2022. The country is Central Asia’s largest consumer market, and a leading exporter of cotton and textile, automotive, fruits and vegetables. With its growing economy driving domestic consumption complemented by demand for exports, the country’s trading ecosystem is set to unlock numerous benefits.

    Sardor Umurzakov, Deputy Prime-Minister, Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan, said: “Uzbekistan is keen to cooperate with DP World on facilitating the development of logistics sector of the country through implementation of portfolio of projects in key regions of the country.

    DP World is a world class ports and free zones operator. Combination of DP World’s experience and capacity with Uzbekistan’s unique geographical location and favorable business environment will boost regional trade and contribute to further improvement of regional connectivity”.

    Developing new trade infrastructure

    DP World will establish a state-of-the-art, rail-linked and road-linked, inland logistics network offering customers efficient solutions across all major distribution and consumption centers in and around Tashkent. The company will develop a 100-hectare road-and-rail linked greenfield site in Uzbekistan’s recently established Special Economic Zones.

    The agreement will see DP World becoming a strategic partner for the growing Navoi FEZ and the connectivity of the Navoi air cargo terminal linking it to major international hubs, leveraging the company’s expertise in developing, owning, and operating the Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA), the world’s largest free zone, in Dubai.

    Additionally, DP World will advise and facilitate Uzbekistan Customs streamline processes with its proven expertise and next generation digital solutions to reform and modernize processes, supporting digital transformation of the overall trade facilitation.

    New consumer e-commerce and fintech platforms

    The MIFT and DP World also agreed for the company to facilitate the development of a consumer e-commerce platform, leveraging its experience from launching DUBUY.com, an e-commerce platform empowering SMEs and microbusinesses to expand their business and penetrate new markets. The company aims to build the most preferred online shopping destination of the region powered by DP World’s cutting-edge technology.

    The new e-commerce platform will be complemented with a consumer fintech platform, giving consumers access to finance and banking solutions through their mobile phones. aims to be the payment option of choice for consumers, helping to facilitate faster, cheaper, and reliable P2P payment and lending opportunities. DP World’s investment in a fintech platform for Uzbekistan in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Uzbek Investment.

    World Logistics Passport

    Uzbekistan had previously joined the WLP as a Gateway earlier this year to boost global trade networks and partnerships. The WLP will bring increased traffic and revenues for Uzbekistani traders, will increase visibility of Uzbekistan to the WLP global network and will boost global connectivity. MIFT will also be on hand to facilitate and support traders in Uzbekistan to register as WLP members.

    As a Gateway, Uzbekistan will be able to access the benefits of the WLP when trading via the UAE, where it joins a network of 24 Hub countries and many other Gateways that span Latin America, Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Other countries that are part of the WLP network include India, Kazakhstan, Thailand, Brazil, Senegal, South Africa, the UAE, amongst others.

    About DP World:

    DP World is the leading provider of worldwide smart end-to-end supply chain & logistics, enabling the flow of trade across the globe. The Company's comprehensive range of products and services covers every link of the integrated supply chain – from maritime and inland terminals to marine services and industrial parks as well as technology-driven customer solutions.

Другие новости по темам: agreement, DP World  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 December 18

14:11 Royal Caribbean’s world’s largest cruise ship to homeport at Port Canaveral
13:07 USCG offloads more than $148 million of illegal narcotics in Miami
12:31 Énergir and the Port of Québec complete their 100th LNG bunkering
12:18 Uzbekistan and DP World sign framework agreement for strategic trade and digital partnerships
11:39 Helsinki Shipyard delivered the first of three Vega-class cruise ships for Swan Hellenic
10:57 Solstad announces sale of its AHTS Far Scout

2021 December 17

19:52 Week summary with IAA PortNews
18:12 Tsimlyansky Shipyard to build three shallow draft dredgers for STLC in 2023
18:06 Novaalgoma Cement Carriers doubles its investment in JT Cement
17:55 ABS My Digital Fleet™ enhances sustainable operations by integrating with EMH Systems
17:34 NOVATEK’s Board of Directors changes Management Board composition
17:15 ENGIE and Equinor investigate the possibility of producing low carbon hydrogen from natural gas in North Sea Port
16:52 Seaborne traffic on Northern Sea Route as of Dec 17 exceeds 33.5 million tonnes
16:35 MOL, JRCS to research potential of AI-based object recognition technology to support watchkeeping aboard vessels
16:23 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg to monitor Freight One’s covered train cars condition
16:15 Port of Long Beach, UNCOMN to create cargo data tool
15:41 CMA CGM announces THC update for Vladivostok & Vostochny, Russia import/export
15:21 KCC and Wartsila sign contract to deploy propeller add-on to boost fuel savings
15:09 Containers surpass three million TEUs at Port Houston in 2021
14:56 bp and Maersk Tankers carry out successful marine biofuel trials
13:53 The 677 Lada class submarine Kronstadt kicks off shipbuilder’s sea trials at Admiralty Shipyards
12:46 Master Boat Builders starts construction of Crowley’s zero-emission tug
11:30 Northern Xplorer launches zero-emission, luxury cruise concept
10:57 MABUX: Bunker prices may increase on Dec 17
10:30 Kalmar launches Kalmar Tracker for reachstackers, enabling safer, more efficient management of container movements
10:19 BPA publishes smart ports use cases
09:54 Kongsberg Digital signs contract with transshipment company Rocktree to digitalize its bulk carrier “RT Leo” through Vessel Insight
09:34 OPEC Fund approves $ 45 million loan for Turkmenistan shipbuilding project
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of Dec 16
09:00 Crude oil turn negative again

2021 December 16

18:35 Maersk to reduce the number of North European port calls by consolidating the Felixstowe and Rotterdam calls
18:15 DEME Offshore secures sizable inter-array cable contract for Dogger Bank C wind farm in the UK
17:45 Port of Corpus Christi awarded grant from Texas Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Program for electric vehicle charging stations
17:04 Furetank offsets remaining emissions – reaching zero for new ships 2021
16:45 First exports of hydrogen from South Australia to Rotterdam feasible this decade
16:35 ABP signs new 10 year deal with Ahlmark Shipping
16:15 Boskalis takes delivery of largest bio-fuel consignment to date
15:59 Shipyard OKA lays keels for five NE 025 FF class salvage tugs for Rosmorrechflot
15:42 EPS and Golar form a new LNG carrier company
15:11 MOL and Vopak reach agreement to jointly own and operate the FSRU for the new LNG terminal in Hong Kong
14:29 Pella Sietas GmbH faces charges over filing for insolvency delay
14:13 ENGIE & Equinor launch the H2BE project to kick-start low-carbon hydrogen market in Belgium
13:22 Mubadala and Fincantieri will embark on collaborations to develop advanced technologies
13:12 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 50, 2021
12:33 Volga Shipping Company in 2021 completed 17 voyages for project cargo transportaion
12:22 Royal IHC supplies first Easydredge TSHD to Mexican Navy
11:58 Port of Oakland import volume up 8% the first 11 months of 2021
11:16 Nevsky Shipyard delivers forth MPSV12 series salvage tug Piltun
10:37 Baltic Dry Index as of Dec 15
10:12 MABUX: No firm trend on global bunker market on Dec 16
10:08 CMA CGM adjusts SHAKA 2 service rotation
10:02 Nefteflot Shipyard and ONEGO Shipyard to build a cargo and passenger ship for STLC
09:36 LR continues to support drive for sustainable finance
08:59 Crude oil turn higher
08:24 Samskip expands its fleet by adding sustainable LNG-powered trucks

2021 December 15

18:53 Port of Gothenburg doubles rail capacity with Piteå
18:31 BC Ferries names and christens the fifth Island Class ferry
18:05 Dublin port changes pricing strategy with effect from 1st April 2022
17:56 Contecon Manzanillo earmarks USD230 million for expansion in 2022
17:36 Finnlines increases capacity between Finland and Sweden