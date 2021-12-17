2021 December 17 18:12

Tsimlyansky Shipyard to build three shallow draft dredgers for STLC in 2023

The three dredgers contract is valued at RUB 690 million





Photo credit: CSMZ



State Transport Leasing Company (STLC) will place order for three non-self-propelled cutter suction dredgers with Rostov Oblast based Tsimlyansky Marine Engineering Plant (Tsimlyansk Shipyard, CSMZ). This follows from the final protocol of the tender posted on the public procurement portal. The second bidder Chkalovskaya Shipyard’s application was found to be inconsistent with the conditions of the tender.



Capacity of the dredgers is not less than 500 cbm/h.



Rosmorrechflot plans to gradually replace the outdated and decommissioned dredging fleet in its basin branches. Fleet modernization is carried out both at the expense of the federal budget and under the leasing programs of STLC.



Tsimlyansky Marine Engineering Plant is a modern shipbuilding company, a leader among Russian enterprises specializing in the construction of dredgers, dredge pumps and components, the production of equipment for hydraulic engineering structures and hydraulic excavation.