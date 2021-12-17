  • Home
  • News
  • ENGIE and Equinor investigate the possibility of producing low carbon hydrogen from natural gas in North Sea Port
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 December 17 17:15

    ENGIE and Equinor investigate the possibility of producing low carbon hydrogen from natural gas in North Sea Port

    The energy companies Engie and Equinor want to develop the production of low carbon hydrogen from natural gas with their H2BE project in Belgium. They are launching a feasibility study into the technical and economic suitability of a location in Ghent in North Sea Port, according to the company's release.

    The H2BE project aims to produce hydrogen from natural gas using autothermal reforming technology (ATR) in combination with carbon capture and storage (CCS). ATR technology enables a reduction in CO2 emissions of more than 95%, raising the prospect of hydrogen production on a large scale. The intention is that the captured CO2 will be transported in liquid form and permanently and safely stored at a location beneath the North Sea near Norway.

    In addition to commercial discussions with potential hydrogen customers, ENGIE and Equinor are also launching a feasibility study into the technical and economic suitability of a location in Ghent in North Sea Port. This is consistent with large scale use of hydrogen by industry in North Sea Port now and in the future. It could also tie in significantly with various infrastructure projects.

    The presence of the required hydrogen and CO2 infrastructure is crucial to the project’s success. Which is why ENGIE and Equinor have joined forces with Fluxys Belgium, the independent operator of the natural gas transport network in Belgium.

    By putting large volumes onto the market, the H2BE project could be significant for the development of the Fluxys 'open access hydrogen and CO2 infrastructure’, connecting supply and demand in the industrial clusters in Belgium and neighbouring countries.

    The H2BE project is in line with the Belgian and Flemish hydrogen policy. This policy is focused on renewable hydrogen but also highlights the key role of low-carbon hydrogen in achieving targets for decarbonising the economy, and in rapidly launching a clean hydrogen market and infrastructure in the coming years.

    All the partners want to get started well before 2030 in order to contribute to Belgium's interim target of making its economy climate-neutral by 2030.

Другие новости по темам: Equinor, ENGIE, North Sea Port  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 December 17

19:52 Week summary with IAA PortNews
18:12 Tsimlyansky Shipyard to build three shallow draft dredgers for STLC in 2023
18:06 Novaalgoma Cement Carriers doubles its investment in JT Cement
17:55 ABS My Digital Fleet™ enhances sustainable operations by integrating with EMH Systems
17:34 NOVATEK’s Board of Directors changes Management Board composition
17:15 ENGIE and Equinor investigate the possibility of producing low carbon hydrogen from natural gas in North Sea Port
16:52 Seaborne traffic on Northern Sea Route as of Dec 17 exceeds 33.5 million tonnes
16:35 MOL, JRCS to research potential of AI-based object recognition technology to support watchkeeping aboard vessels
16:23 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg to monitor Freight One’s covered train cars condition
16:15 Port of Long Beach, UNCOMN to create cargo data tool
15:41 CMA CGM announces THC update for Vladivostok & Vostochny, Russia import/export
15:21 KCC and Wartsila sign contract to deploy propeller add-on to boost fuel savings
15:09 Containers surpass three million TEUs at Port Houston in 2021
14:56 bp and Maersk Tankers carry out successful marine biofuel trials
13:53 The 677 Lada class submarine Kronstadt kicks off shipbuilder’s sea trials at Admiralty Shipyards
12:46 Master Boat Builders starts construction of Crowley’s zero-emission tug
11:30 Northern Xplorer launches zero-emission, luxury cruise concept
10:57 MABUX: Bunker prices may increase on Dec 17
10:30 Kalmar launches Kalmar Tracker for reachstackers, enabling safer, more efficient management of container movements
10:19 BPA publishes smart ports use cases
09:54 Kongsberg Digital signs contract with transshipment company Rocktree to digitalize its bulk carrier “RT Leo” through Vessel Insight
09:34 OPEC Fund approves $ 45 million loan for Turkmenistan shipbuilding project
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of Dec 16
09:00 Crude oil turn negative again

2021 December 16

18:35 Maersk to reduce the number of North European port calls by consolidating the Felixstowe and Rotterdam calls
18:15 DEME Offshore secures sizable inter-array cable contract for Dogger Bank C wind farm in the UK
17:45 Port of Corpus Christi awarded grant from Texas Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Program for electric vehicle charging stations
17:04 Furetank offsets remaining emissions – reaching zero for new ships 2021
16:45 First exports of hydrogen from South Australia to Rotterdam feasible this decade
16:35 ABP signs new 10 year deal with Ahlmark Shipping
16:15 Boskalis takes delivery of largest bio-fuel consignment to date
15:59 Shipyard OKA lays keels for five NE 025 FF class salvage tugs for Rosmorrechflot
15:42 EPS and Golar form a new LNG carrier company
15:11 MOL and Vopak reach agreement to jointly own and operate the FSRU for the new LNG terminal in Hong Kong
14:29 Pella Sietas GmbH faces charges over filing for insolvency delay
14:13 ENGIE & Equinor launch the H2BE project to kick-start low-carbon hydrogen market in Belgium
13:22 Mubadala and Fincantieri will embark on collaborations to develop advanced technologies
13:12 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 50, 2021
12:33 Volga Shipping Company in 2021 completed 17 voyages for project cargo transportaion
12:22 Royal IHC supplies first Easydredge TSHD to Mexican Navy
11:58 Port of Oakland import volume up 8% the first 11 months of 2021
11:16 Nevsky Shipyard delivers forth MPSV12 series salvage tug Piltun
10:37 Baltic Dry Index as of Dec 15
10:12 MABUX: No firm trend on global bunker market on Dec 16
10:08 CMA CGM adjusts SHAKA 2 service rotation
10:02 Nefteflot Shipyard and ONEGO Shipyard to build a cargo and passenger ship for STLC
09:36 LR continues to support drive for sustainable finance
08:59 Crude oil turn higher
08:24 Samskip expands its fleet by adding sustainable LNG-powered trucks

2021 December 15

18:53 Port of Gothenburg doubles rail capacity with Piteå
18:31 BC Ferries names and christens the fifth Island Class ferry
18:05 Dublin port changes pricing strategy with effect from 1st April 2022
17:56 Contecon Manzanillo earmarks USD230 million for expansion in 2022
17:36 Finnlines increases capacity between Finland and Sweden
17:28 Vympel Shipyard contracted to build HSC150B passenger hydrofoil catamaran duo for ESINC
17:16 Eagle Bulk Shipping joins Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping as mission partner
16:41 Saudi ports records 20.23% increase in transshipment containers across Kingdom’s seaports in November 2021
16:13 Inland ports welcome the proposal to take Europe’s transport infrastructure into the future
15:56 ABS granted AIP for Anglo-Eastern’s ammonia-fueled Newcastlemax
15:04 MHI-MME achieves 100 units of retrofit propeller order