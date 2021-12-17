  • Home
  2021 December 17

    Master Boat Builders starts construction of Crowley’s zero-emission tug

    Master Boat Builders has begun construction of Crowley’s eWolf, the first all-electric ship assist tug in the U.S., at its shipyard in Coden, Ala, according to the company's release.

    The 82-foot harbor tug is expected to be completed and ready for service in mid-2023 at the Port of San Diego, in a partnership with federal and California agencies. The eWolf features a design that allows the vessel to operate fully electric while maintaining full performance capabilities – and zero carbon emissions. The eTug will feature an integrated electrical package provided by ABB.

    The eTug will be constructed under the design and on-site construction management of Crowley Engineering Services, the company’s naval architecture and marine engineering group.

    About Crowley

    Crowley is a privately held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company serving commercial and government sectors with more than $2.5 billion in annual revenues, over 160 vessels mostly in the Jones Act fleet and approximately 6,300 employees around the world – employing more U.S. mariners than any other company. The Crowley enterprise has invested more than $3 billion in maritime transport, which is the backbone of global trade and the global economy. As a global ship owner-operator and services provider with nearly 130 years of innovation and a commitment to sustainability, the company serves customers in 35 nations and island territories through four business units: Crowley Logistics, Crowley Shipping, Crowley Solutions and Crowley Fuels.
     
    About Master Boat Builders

    An internationally-recognized vessel and work boat manufacturer in Coden, Ala., Master Boat Builders was established in 1979. Over the past 30 years, Master Boat Builders, Inc. has built and delivered approximately 430 vessels to customers all over the world, including tugboats, offshore supply vessels, fishing vessels, and dive support vessels. Master Boat Builders manufactures boats for major corporations, maritime industry operators, fishing businesses, and individuals with a focus on quality, reliability, utilization, safety and cost-effectiveness. MBB’s deeply experienced senior management team has decades of shipbuilding design, construction, and operational expertise and is ingrained in all daily functions from concept through delivery.

