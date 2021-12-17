2021 December 17 10:57

MABUX: Bunker prices may increase on Dec 17

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)



MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) demonstrated slight irregular changes on December 16:



380 HSFO / USD/MT – 475.77 (+1.83)

VLSFO / USD/MT – 611.30 (+0.92)

MGO / USD/MT – 723.25 (-2.89)



As of Dec. 16, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was overvalued in Rotterdam by plus $6 (minus $2 the day before), in Singapore this fuel grade was undercharged by minus $2 (minus $6 the day before). In Fujairah and Houston MABUX MBP Index 100% correlated to DBP Index (minus $4 and plus $5 respectively the day before). There were not significant changes registered in Rotterdam: the undervalue level increased by $8 and 380 HSFO became overcharged.



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, was overcharged on Dec. 16 in all selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Rotterdam - plus $28 (plus $24 the day before), Singapore - plus $61 (plus $60 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $64 (plus $61), in Houston – plus $25 (plus $31 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Houston where the overcharge level decreased by $6 on Dec.16.



MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, was undercharged in three out of four selected ports on Dec.16: in Rotterdam - minus $ 26 (minus $38 the day before), in Singapore - minus $ 5 (minus $15), minus $9 (minus $3) in Houston. In Fujairah this fuel grade was overcharged by plus $61 (plus $ 48 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Fujairah - the overcharge level increased by $13 on Dec.16.



We expect global bunker prices may rise today: prices for 380 HSFO may increase by 4-6 USD/MT, VLSFO may rise by 6-9 USD/MT, prices for MGO may add 10-15 USD/MT.



