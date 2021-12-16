2021 December 16 15:59

Shipyard OKA lays keels for five NE 025 FF class salvage tugs for Rosmorrechflot

The multipurpose tugs will perform its duties on the Northern Sea Route ensuring safety





Photo credit: Nordic Engineering



Shipyard OKA (Okskaya Sudoverf JSC) held today, December 16, 2021, the keel-laying ceremony for five sea-going salvage tugs with fire-fighting capabilities of NE 025 series. The FF salvage tugs will build for Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot), the NE025 design developer Nordic Engineering said.



The NE025 tug was designed for towing non-self-propelled crafts, installation and removing aids to navigation marks, for handling anchors, transportation of cargo on deck, assistance to dredging fleet operation and to hydraulic engineering works, for response to oil spills with deployment of equipment for clean-up operation without entering an oil slick, for participation in extinguishing fires. The NE025 design complies with the International Convention MARPOL 73/78.



The official keel-laying ceremony was attended by Vladimir Kulikov, General Director of Okskaya Shipyard JSC; Sergey Mazokhin, General Director of Nordic Engineering JSC and representatives of Rosmorechflot. The vessels future operator Marine Rescue Service told IAA PortNews that the RS issued a “keel-laying certificate”.

Photo credit: Marine Rescue Service





The NE025 salvage tugs will operate in the Arctic region on the shipping lanes of the Northern Sea Route (NSR). The tug design is versatile as it can easily be modified with different capabilities to perform a wide range of tasks and this class of vessels is required for the Russian flagged tug fleet.

Among advantages of the NE025 series is a relatively low cost achieved due to optimal design solutions. The project involves more than 50% of domestically produced equipment.



It is planned to build this year four vessels of NE011 project for the Ministry of Transport of Russia.



Key particulars: LOA: 29.6 m; beam: 9.5 m; depth - 3.3 m; draft - 2.40 m; main engine rated power - 2x634 kW. Vessel class KM ⍟ Arc4 (hull, machinery) R1 AUT3 FF3WS Tug.

In view of the sustainability of the industry adopted by the Russian government, engineers of Nordic Engineering in conjunction with NPK Morsvyazavtomatika LLC are developing the design of a harbour tug with fully electric propulsion, including creation of onshore infrastructure for charging batteries.



Okskaya Sudoverf (Shipyard OKA) is a modern shipbuilding enterprise, a part of the VBTH division of the international transport group UCL Holding. Okskaya Shipyard specializes in the construction of oil tankers and medium-tonnage mixed 'river-sea' class dry cargo vessels, containerships, special vessels and barges. In 2015, the Oka Shipyard became the second largest shipbuilding enterprise in Russia in terms of the total tonnage of constructed ships.