2021 December 16 18:35

Maersk to reduce the number of North European port calls by consolidating the Felixstowe and Rotterdam calls

Maersk is implementing measures to improve schedule reliability on both the AE1 and AE55 services on the Far East Asia to North Europe network, according to the company's release.

As a result of the exceptional waiting time and congestion faced in North Europe, Maersk will reduce the number of North European port calls by consolidating the Felixstowe and Rotterdam calls between both the AE1 and AE55.

As a first measure, Maersk will consolidate the AE1 Felixstowe port call with the AE55, shifting to and extending the port stay on the latter service to accommodate volumes from the previous AE1 call. Subsequently, Maersk will shift the Rotterdam port call from the AE55 to the AE1 to target a leaner rotation on both services with the aim of improving transit times.

In addition to these measures, Maersk have targeted a leaner rotation on both services with the aim of improving transit times. Specific for the AE55 service, the port of Yantian will also shift to the AE1 service followed by a drop of both Westbound Singapore and Port Said calls. In addition to what has been previously announced, the AE55 is now also calling Le Havre and Algeciras rather than Antwerp and Port Tangiers, with the two latter now part of the AE6 service.

Maersk will mitigate delays into North European terminals with a reduced transit time into both Rotterdam and Bremerhaven.

AE1

Current Rotation: Ningbo – Shanghai – Xiamen – Tanjung Pelepas – Felixstowe – Rotterdam – Bremerhaven – Port Tangiers- Salalah – Hong Kong

Revised Rotation: Ningbo – Xiamen – Yantian – Tanjung Pelepas – Rotterdam – Bremerhaven – Rotterdam – Port Tangiers – Salalah – Hong Kong

AE55

Current Rotation: Shanghai – Ningbo – Yantian – Singapore – Tanjung Pelepas – Port Said – Rotterdam – Antwerp – Felixstowe – Rotterdam – Port Tangiers - Singapore

Revised Rotation: Shanghai – Ningbo – Tanjung Pelepas – Felixstowe – Lehavre - Algeciras – Singapore