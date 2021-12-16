2021 December 16 17:04

Furetank offsets remaining emissions – reaching zero for new ships 2021

With the new Vinga vessel series, Furetank has more than halved CO2 emissions. Now the company offsets the rest of their impact through certified carbon credits, all the way down to zero for 2021, according to the company's release.

Through an optimized ship design and LBG/LNG propulsion, Furetank’s new Vinga series has reached a 55% reduction of CO2 emissions compared to the previous generation of vessels. The goal is to reach zero by running the vessels entirely on renewable, liquid biogas.



The company has compensated all remaining emissions from the four Vinga vessels owned by Furetank for the entire year of 2021. The method used is carbon offsetting, which means purchasing an amount of certified carbon credits equivalent to the CO2 emissions caused by one’s operations. Each credit corresponds to one tonne of CO2.

The credits are certified through Gold Standard, the world’s most acknowledged climate compensation registry, approved by the WWF and other renowned organisations. They validate and transfer funding to renewable energy projects worldwide, accelerating the global transition away from a fossil-based economy.



Furetank worked with STX Commodities, a leading global trading firm in environmental commodities. Suad Januzzi, sales trader at STX in Gothenburg, states that some emissions are unavoidable for most companies today, and that climate change is a global problem.

Furetank, based on Donsö in the Gothenburg archipelago, is a Swedish, family-owned shipping company active in tanker shipping since the early 1950’s. Furetank operates 9 owned vessels and is a founding member of the Gothia Tanker Alliance: a market platform for small and intermediate product tankers, operating 40 vessels in European waters.