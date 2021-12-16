2021 December 16 11:58

Port of Oakland import volume up 8% the first 11 months of 2021

Import cargo volume is growing again at the Port of Oakland. The Port said that containerized imports jumped 6.5 percent last month, compared to November 2020 totals. For the first 11 months of 2021, Oakland imports are up nearly 8 percent, according to the company's release.

Increased cargo activity is welcome news in Oakland following two straight months of declining imports. The Port attributed the recovery to additional vessel traffic. It said that 75 ships called in Oakland during November, the most in six months.

According to the Port, shipping lines are restoring vessel service to Oakland following mid-year cancellations. The Port said some cargo owners even chartered their own ships in November to reach Oakland. According to the Port, carriers view Oakland as an uncongested alternative to gridlocked Southern California gateways. Ships bypassed Oakland earlier in the year due to excessive delays in Los Angeles and Long Beach.

The Port said increased vessel traffic should benefit exporters frustrated by a lack of vessel space. Oakland exports declined 9.4 percent last month because there weren’t enough ships headed to foreign markets, the Port said. Oakland is one of the major gateways for U.S. exports transported to Asia.

The Port said its total volume – including imports, exports and empty container repositioning, is up 1 percent this year. If activity levels hold, 2021 could be the busiest year in Oakland’s history, the Port said.

