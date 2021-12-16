2021 December 16 10:02

Nefteflot Shipyard and ONEGO Shipyard to build a cargo and passenger ship for STLC

Shipbuilding contract price is RUB 6 billion



Nefteflot zao and ONEGO Shipyard teamed up to participate in a tender for contract for construction of a combination container / passenger ship. The contract will be awarded by State Transport Leasing Company (STLC) following the tendering process results.. According to information posted on the tender public procurement website, the newbuilding contract initial price is RUB 6 billion with vessel delivery scheduled for September 2026.



The project is carried out under government’s funding of STLC newbuilding programme to support “leasing (charter) of civilian inland transport vessels”.



The vessel will be operated under the Russian flag.



According to design specifications, the vessel length will be 87.3 meters; capacity: up to 150 passengers, 24 TEU containers, and at least six cars on the deck.



Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Yard Nefteflot (Nefteflot Shipyard) is located in the Sukhaya Samarka boat yard area, Samara, Russia. The shipyard is a specialist in the construction and repair of a wide range of ship types and has certificates of Russian River Register, the RS.



Onezhsky Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Yard (ONEGO Shipyard) was founded in 2002 on the basis of ship repair facilities of the Belomorsky-Onezhsky Shipping Company, formed in 1944. In 2011, after the enterprise management dismissal the shipyard production was suspended and was followed by the firm’s bankruptcy procedure. In late 2014 the enterprise was transferred to the state ownership with FSUE Rosmorport as the yard Founder and resumed its shipbuilding and ship repair business.