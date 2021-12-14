2021 December 14 17:15

Bollinger Shipyards delivers ocean transport barge Holland for General Dynamics-Electric Boat

Bollinger Shipyards LLC (“Bollinger”) has delivered the Ocean Transport Barge Holland to General Dynamics-Electric Boat’s Groton Shipyard, according to the company's release.

The Holland will support the construction and maintenance of the United States’ Columbia Class Ballistic Missile Submarines and Virginia Class Fast Attack Submarines. General Dynamics-Electric Boat is the prime contractor on the design and build of the Columbia Class submarine, which will replace the aging Ohio Class Ballistic Missile Submarines and is a top strategic defense priority for the United States.



In November 2019, General Dynamics-Electric Boat selected Bollinger to construct the Holland, a 400 ft x 100 ft Ocean Transport Barge. The concept and contract design was performed by the Bristol Harbor Group in Rhode Island, while Bollinger performed the detail design engineering at its Lockport, LA facility and construction at the Bollinger Marine Fabrication facility in Amelia, LA.

The Columbia Class is now being built at Electric Boat’s Quonset Point, RI manufacturing facility. Skilled tradespeople will construct and outfit Columbia modules at Quonset Point which will then be transported by the Holland barge to the company’s final test and assembly facility in Groton. The first Columbia module is expected to arrive in Groton in 2023.

About Bollinger Shipyards LLC

Bollinger Shipyards LLC has a 75-year legacy as a leading designer and builder of high performance military patrol boats and salvage vessels, research vessels, ocean-going double hull barges, offshore oil field support vessels, tugboats, rigs, lift boats, inland waterways push boats, barges, and other steel and aluminum products from its new construction shipyards as part of the U. S. industrial base. Bollinger has 11 shipyards, all strategically located throughout Louisiana with direct access to the Gulf of Mexico, Mississippi River and the Intracoastal Waterway. Bollinger is the largest vessel repair company in the Gulf of Mexico region.