2021 December 14 15:07

Gothenburg a step closer to becoming a hub for transport of captured carbon dioxide

The Swedish Energy Agency has approved the partial funding of the collaborative project CinfraCap, bringing the region a step closer to a carbon capture infrastructure at the Port of Gothenburg.

The capture and storage of carbon dioxide is one of the most important means at our disposal in the drive towards radically reducing carbon emissions. During 2020/2021, the CinfraCap project embarked on a preliminary study that revealed that a joint logistics and infrastructure solution for the transport and interim storage of carbon dioxide from factory gate to quayside would be feasible, according to the Port of Gothenburg's release.



The true potential of CinfraCap became apparent during the preliminary study in spring 2021. Using the parties’ fully expanded facilities alone it is estimated that around two million tonnes of carbon dioxide can be stored each year. This is equivalent to 75 per cent of emissions generated by domestic transport in the Västra Götaland region.



CCS, Carbon Capture and Storage, is widely regarded as a key component in the transition of the global energy system, and several research and development projects are already under way. The various parties within the CinfraCap project are looking to join forces to identify the most effective way of approaching the industry-scale logistics required to support CCS. The idea is to present concrete proposals for an optimised infrastructure, and link into other CCS projects. Once the infrastructure is in place, the aim is for it to be an open access system, expanding its potential user base. CinfraCap will complement a number of other ongoing research and development projects, including the Climate Smart Industry initiative, Preem CCS, ZEROC, and NorthernLights, which is a full-scale carbon capture and storage project being run off the west coast of Norway.