2021 December 14 14:09
Russian Navy’s Northern Fleet completes state acceptance trials of 23040G HSV Leonid Senchura
The hydrographic survey vessel will enter service with the Northern Fleet by the end of Dec 2021The Northern Fleet has successfully completed state acceptance sea trials of the Leonid Centura, a new hydrographic survey vessel of Project 23040G, the Russian Defense Ministry press office said.
The acceptance/delivery certificates were signed at the end of last week and the boat was prepared for commissioning into service with the fleet of hydrographic survey launches of the Northern Fleet. The Russian Navy hydrographic service’s flag hoisting ceremony will take place before the end of December.
The HSV was designed to survey the bottom topography at depths of 2 km. The vessel is capable of conducting high-precision areal surveys at depths of down to 400 meters. The boat carries out survey of navigational hazards at depths of down to 100 meters. The vessel can be used for installation and maintenance of all kinds of marine warning beacons, navigation and hydrographic support of SaR operations, as well as for pilotage.
Key particulars of the 23040G vessel:
Large HSV Leonid Senchura displacement: about 190 tonnes, LOA - 30 m, speed - 12 knots, cruising range - 1600 nm, endurance - 10 days. Complement: 9.
The HSV is named in honor of the Navy’s hydrographer and explorer of the Arctic, veteran of the Great Patriotic War, Captain 1st Rank Leonid Sergeevich Senchura (1919-2008).
The 23040G vessel was built at ZNT Yard and became the sixth and last in a series ordered by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.
The launching ceremony took place August 31 in Bor based in Nizhny Novgorod Region. After that, from October 20 through November 5, the boat was towed to the Kola Bay via inland waterways to carry out sea trials.
Over the past few years, several large HSVs of Project 19920 have been delivered, as well as a small hydrographic survey launch Nikolay Skosyrev.
On December 10, Mishukovo saw a flag hoisting ceremony on board of a large hydrographic catamaran Grigory Shadrin.
Nizhny Novgorod Motor Vessel Yard (ZNT Yard), based in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region, was founded in 1911.The shipbuilding firm with its in-house design bureau specializes in the construction of supply and auxiliary fleet, harbour equipment and marine engines and provides a broad range of services.
