2021 December 13 18:07

Port of Vyborg volume in Jan-Nov soars 64%

Photo credit: IAA PortNews



Cargo throughput at the Port of Vyborg in January-November 2021 reached nearly 1 million tonnes (997900), which is 64% more than in the same period last year, the Baltic Sea Ports Authority statistics showed.Handling of dry bulk cargo increased by 71% to 886 300 tonnes, including coal and coke volume that jumped 3.1 times to 398 900 tonnes. Mineral fertilizers traffic rose 15% reaching 398 800. There was a 2.6 times growth in other bulk cargo sectors to 88 600 tonnes.General cargo volume increased by 19% on the same period a year before to 88 800 tonnes, handling of liquid bulk (chemical) cargo showed an 73-percent surge to 16 900 tonnes.A year earlier the Port of Vyborg handled 676 700 tonnes (-46%).Seaport of Vyborg is located at the intersection of the Intermodal Transport Corridor and Pan-European Transport Corridor that connect the North-West of Russia with the EU countries, the main highway in and out of the port is the Scandinavia Highway.The Seaport of Vyborg has a permanent border entry point for passengers and cargo. Cargo arrives to the port onboard sea and river vessels, by trucks and by rail.