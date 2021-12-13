2021 December 13 16:44

Port of Ust-Luga volume in Jan-Nov rises 6% (update)

Photo: FSUE Rosmorport

Freight traffic at the Port of Ust-Luga in the period from January through November this year reached more than 99 million tonnes, or 6% higher than in the same period 2020, the Baltic Sea Port Authority statistics showed.



Handling of dry bulk cargo increased by 12% to 46 383 700 tonnes. Coal and coke volumes rose 15% to 38 943 200 tonnes.



There was a 2-percent gain in the liquid bulk segment to 50 499 000 tonnes. Crude exports volume remained at the level of the last year (20 621 300 tonnes). Oil products volume increased by 5 % to 29 333 400 tonnes.



Handling of break-bulk cargo increased by 20% to 713 500 tonnes. Handling of cargo transported by ferries increased by 7% to 1 029 200 tonnes.



Container throughput shrank by 41% compared to January-November 2020 to 27 535 TEUs.



Break-bulk cargo handled in 2020 at the Port of Ust-Luga decreased by 1% to 102.60 million tonnes.