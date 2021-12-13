  • Home
  • News
  • Admiralty Shipyards starts sea trials of the supertrawler for the Russian Fishery Company
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 December 13 15:04

    Admiralty Shipyards starts sea trials of the supertrawler for the Russian Fishery Company

    Photo courtesy of Admiralty Shipyards press office

    Sea trials of the Kapitan Vdovichenko, the first vessel in a series of large full-freezing fishing trawlers to be built in Russia for the Russian Fishery Company (RFC), have started at St. Petersburg, Russia based Admiralty Shipyards, the shipbuilding company said.

    During the trials, which will take place in the area of ​​Gogland Island in the Gulf of Finland, specialists will test the main engine and auxiliary diesel generators of the vessel. Also, running and speed tests will be carried out, vibration measurements will be made. The handover team will check the navigation complex and radio communication systems, fuel, oil and general ship systems. In addition, the trawler will be tested for bollard pull.

    The tests are carried out with the participation of RFC specialists. Sea trials are the most important stage, commented Dmitry Sapov, RFC’s director for the fleet construction. “They allow assessing the work of the vessel in sea conditions and identifying the need for certain modifications, which, if necessary, will be performed before the delivery of the vessel to the customer.”

    In total, 10 vessels will be built by the Admiralty Shipyards for the RFC. The trawler construction project is being implemented within the framework of the state program of investment quotas aimed at updating the domestic fishing fleet and increasing the efficiency of the development of valuable national biological resources. One more supertrawler, Vladimir Limanov, was built outside the program at the Tersan shipyard (Turkey) and has already been commissioned.

    The supertrawlers for the RFC are the largest and most technologically advanced Russian fishing vessels. Each new vessel is designed for an annual catch of 60 thousand tons of fish, which is 2.5 times higher than the productivity of the vessels that are today the basis of the fishing fleet in the Far East of the Russian Federation. The features of the new fleet will be significantly increased production capacity, maximum safety, high environmental friendliness and improved working and rest conditions for crews. The vessels will be equipped with a modern factory capable of deep waste-free processing of the entire catch into products with high added value.

    Supertrawlers of the Russian Fishery Company will be able to operate in the most difficult weather conditions, which will extend the effective fishing time. Equipping with modern technological equipment will make it possible to produce high-margin products from pollock and herring on board, including a new product - surimi. Currently, this highly demanded product of deep processing in Russia is not produced. The commissioning of new fishing vessels and the development of Pollock fillet and surimi production will allow the company to significantly reduce its environmental impact. Thanks to its fuel efficiency, the carbon footprint of the new RFC fleet is the lowest among the world's Pollock harvesters. 

    About Russian Fishery Company

    RFC is one of the largest producers of Pollock globally. The company is among the three leading Russian producers of wild white fish. The main harvested species are Pollock and Pacific Нerring. RFC is engaged in fishing in the far Eastern fisheries basin. The Company’s large fishing vessels  are well suited to work in all fishing areas and under all climate conditions. They are equipped with modern fishing and processing equipment from leading international suppliers that enables the vessels to harvest different types of seafood. Strategic goals of the Company involve increasing the output of high value-added products due to building of new, state-of-the-art supertrawlers. RFC is building a new fleet of 11 supertrawlers. Each trawler is designed for an annual catch of more than 60 thousand tons of fish, which is 2.5 times higher than the productivity of vessels that are today the basis of the fishing fleet in the Russian Far East. The first of supertrawlers to be built for the RFC was handed over to the company in 2020.

    About Admiralty Shipyards

    Admiralty Shipyards is a key enterprise of shipbuilding, a centre of conventional submarine building of Russia. The shipyard is affiliated with the United Shipbuilding Corporation. A number of contracts are being successfully implemented at the shipyard for domestic and foreign customers. Two series of submarines are under construction now for RF and foreign Navies. Besides, a series of patrol icebreakers for RF Navy, a series of large shipping trawlers and a unique ice-resistant platform Severny Polyus are under construction. The Company’s staff exceeds 8,200 persons. In 2021, the shipyard celebrates its 317th anniversary.

Другие новости по темам: Admiralty Shipyards, RFC, Russian Fishery Company  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 December 13

18:36 Kumpula completes fourth Northern Sea Route transit
18:07 Port of Vyborg volume in Jan-Nov soars 64%
17:06 Fincantieri to develop the first decision intelligence platform in Italy
17:06 ICTSI signs a 15-year extension of the concession for the Madagascar International Container Terminal
16:44 Port of Ust-Luga volume in Jan-Nov rises 6% (update)
16:23 Port of St. Petersburg eleven-month volume rises 4% (update)
16:21 MTF unveils landmark framework for holistic assessment of decarbonization technologies
16:08 IAA PortNews launches a new section on its website
16:00 Port Bronka offers bonus to green and ultra-green vessels
15:04 Admiralty Shipyards starts sea trials of the supertrawler for the Russian Fishery Company
14:30 BRAZEX services to add calls in Brazil & the Caribbean
13:15 New transshipment service connecting Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the Far East starts
13:11 Icebreakers assisted to two merchant ships recently in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland
12:08 Aker Solutions wins FEED contracts for Valhall and King Lear
11:23 Russian seaports volume in Jan-Nov rose 1.7% (update)
11:12 Optimarin sees ‘commercial rationale’ to bring forward BWT retrofits
10:58 Fugro awarded R&D grant to develop methanol as a low carbon shipping fuel
10:23 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate slight multidirectional changes on Dec 13
10:03 Russian seaports’ eleven-month volume rose 1.7%
09:21 Baltic Dry Index as of Dec 10
08:49 Oil prices rise as Omicron concerns decline

2021 December 12

15:13 KCC and Becker-Marine Systems sign fleet-wide contract for rollout of energy efficiency solution
14:17 USCG oversees fishing vessel salvage near Duck, N.C.
13:07 MOL to carry out reorganization within the Group with respect to dry bulk business
12:39 MARAD announces $12.6 million in grants for America’s Marine Highways 
11:31 Maersk partners with UNAHCO on dedicated logistics facility
10:52 Port of San Diego installing more than 300 “reef balls” to help protect South Bay from rising sea levels

2021 December 11

14:43 GPA capacity efforts paying off
13:19 Designing the future of our customers’ supply chains with carbon-neutral methanol vessels
12:31 PortXL: Smarter tools to help improve water quality
11:06 Fincantieri confirms its leading position in the fight against climate change

2021 December 10

18:42 Port of Southampton enhances safety with vehicle telematics
17:13 MacGregor introduces the fully electrically driven heavy lift crane
16:59 Royal IHC appoints new CEO
16:52 Rechvodput takes delivery of first buoy tender in a series of 10 ships of Project 3052
16:35 Houston Ship Channel ranked number 1 in total tonnage in the United States
15:13 Cargotec and Konecranes submit commitments to the European Commission to satisfy competition concerns
14:44 LUKOIL reports on amended terms of share acquisition in Shah Deniz project
14:23 WEB and Eagle LNG enter into landmark clean LNG supply agreement
13:55 New channel depth instructions entered into force in Finland
13:31 The charges at the ports of Bremen to rise by two per cent in 2022
13:30 Shipbuilding Complex Zvezda holds keel-laying ceremony for third LNG carrier of ARC 7 class
13:02 Fincantieri to build a fourth ship for North Star
12:43 SCF reports contracted revenues for 2022 already totalling USD 804 million
12:21 The IMO Council will be expanded to 52 Member States
12:01 Kongsberg Digital signs agreement with the Northeast Maritime Institute to deliver transformative cloud-based simulation for global maritime training
11:43 Port of Long Beach breaks cargo record in 2021
11:10 Konecranes to supply 6 cranes to Singapore’s Tuas Nexus - Integrated Waste Management Facility
10:36 Hydrographic Company to use UAVs in its hydrographic survey works from 2022
10:00 The "Wind Hunter Project" conducts a demonstration experiment in Japan
09:58 GTT obtains tank design order for two new LNG carriers from Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering
09:57 MABUX: Global bunker indexes to continue drifting lower on Dec. 10
09:31 In Tallinn Old City Harbour ships are now served by automated mooring equipment
09:13 Crude oil prices decrease on concerns over demand

2021 December 9

18:24 Three newbuilds and one retrofit fight it out for Next Generation Ship Award at Nor-Shipping 2022
18:12 Atomflot considers it reasonable to establish a unified center for management of icebreakers operation in the Arctic
18:05 IADC's Live Dredging Seminar will take place in Dubai from 20-24 March 2022
17:50 FSUE Hydrographic Company plans to be named Rosatomport in 2023
17:31 Aquila Power Catamarans expands to offer brand-new offshore line
17:15 TotalEnergies EP Gabon finalizes the divestment of interests in non-operated assets and the Cap Lopez Terminal