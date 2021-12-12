2021 December 12 12:39

MARAD announces $12.6 million in grants for America’s Marine Highways

On December 10, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) awarded $12.6 million in grants to nine marine highway projects across the Nation under the America’s Marine Highway Program (AMHP). The funding will help address supply chain disruptions, enhance the movement of goods along our navigable waterways, and expand existing waterborne freight services in Delaware, Hawaii, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, North Carolina, New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.



“These investments through the America’s Marine Highway Program will help us move more goods, more quickly and more efficiently,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. “In this moment of record demand for goods and shipping, this is an important piece of the Administration’s Port Action Plan to strengthen supply chains, modernize port operations, and lower the cost of goods for American families.”



By announcing these America’s Marine Highway Program awards now, the Department is making good on a promise in the Biden-Harris Port Action Plan to deliver near-term actions to address supply chain disruptions by helping to increase Federal flexibilities for port grants; accelerate port infrastructure grant awards; initiate new construction projects for coastal navigation, inland waterways, and land ports of entry; and launch the first round of expanded port infrastructure grants funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.



The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides an additional $25 million to support marine highway projects and to increase the use of our Nation’s waterways. The funding in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for the Port Infrastructure Development Program is roughly the same amount that has been invested in port infrastructure in total from all DOT-administered grant programs since federal investments in ports began. The AMHP promotes the increased use of the Nation’s navigable waterways to relieve landside congestion, support new and more efficient transportation options, and enhance performance of the surface transportation system. The program works with public and private stakeholders to achieve these goals.



“America’s Marine Highway Program is an innovative program that encourages the use of America’s navigable waterways for the movement of freight and people as an alternative to land-based transportation,” said Acting Maritime Administrator Lucinda Lessley. “The funding announced today advances our ongoing efforts to help new marine highway services begin operation and to improve existing services.”



Since its inception, the AMHP has designated 52 Marine Highway Projects, bolstering jobs and local economies. Since 2016, MARAD has received $44.6 million in funding for grants under the AMHP. A total of 24 eligible marine highway projects have received AMHP grants to further improve the transportation system and national security by adding to the Nation’s strategic sealift resources and providing transportation alternatives, including during times of disaster or national emergency.



All Marine Highway Grants award recipients must apply, comply with, and implement all provisions of the Buy American Act. Grant funds can be used to purchase low-emission U.S. manufactured equipment, such as container reach stackers and cranes, manufactured with American components and labor. These funds can also support U.S. shipyards to support the construction, modification, and purchase of American-made barges.

Projects receiving funding are:



Delaware and New Jersey

Cape May – Lewes Ferry (awarded $600,000)



Hawaii

Hawaii Commercial Harbors System Shipping Services (awarded $200,475)



Indiana and Kentucky

M-70 Barge Service in the Ports of Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky and Beyond

(awarded $1,408,000)



Louisiana and Tennessee

Baton Rouge-New Orleans Shuttle Service (awarded $847,500)



North Carolina

North Carolina Container on Barge Shuttle Operation (awarded $1,015,000)



New Jersey

Mid-Atlantic Barge Service (awarded $1,010,800)



New York and New Jersey

New York Harbor Container and Trailer-on-Barge Service (awarded $1,470,000)



Texas

Chambers County-Houston Container on Barge Expansion Service (awarded $3,000,000)



Virginia

James River Container Expansion Project (awarded $3,048,363)