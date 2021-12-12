  • Home
  • News
  • MARAD announces $12.6 million in grants for America’s Marine Highways 
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 December 12 12:39

    MARAD announces $12.6 million in grants for America’s Marine Highways 

    On December 10, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) awarded $12.6 million in grants to nine marine highway projects across the Nation under the America’s Marine Highway Program (AMHP). The funding will help address supply chain disruptions, enhance the movement of goods along our navigable waterways, and expand existing waterborne freight services in Delaware, Hawaii, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, North Carolina, New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.  

    “These investments through the America’s Marine Highway Program will help us move more goods, more quickly and more efficiently,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. “In this moment of record demand for goods and shipping, this is an important piece of the Administration’s Port Action Plan to strengthen supply chains, modernize port operations, and lower the cost of goods for American families.”   

    By announcing these America’s Marine Highway Program awards now, the Department is making good on a promise in the Biden-Harris Port Action Plan to deliver near-term actions to address supply chain disruptions by helping to increase Federal flexibilities for port grants; accelerate port infrastructure grant awards; initiate new construction projects for coastal navigation, inland waterways, and land ports of entry; and launch the first round of expanded port infrastructure grants funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

    The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides an additional $25 million to support marine highway projects and to increase the use of our Nation’s waterways. The funding in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for the Port Infrastructure Development Program is roughly the same amount that has been invested in port infrastructure in total from all DOT-administered grant programs since federal investments in ports began. The AMHP promotes the increased use of the Nation’s navigable waterways to relieve landside congestion, support new and more efficient transportation options, and enhance performance of the surface transportation system. The program works with public and private stakeholders to achieve these goals.  

    “America’s Marine Highway Program is an innovative program that encourages the use of America’s navigable waterways for the movement of freight and people as an alternative to land-based transportation,” said Acting Maritime Administrator Lucinda Lessley. “The funding announced today advances our ongoing efforts to help new marine highway services begin operation and to improve existing services.” 
     
    Since its inception, the AMHP has designated 52 Marine Highway Projects, bolstering jobs and local economies. Since 2016, MARAD has received $44.6 million in funding for grants under the AMHP. A total of 24 eligible marine highway projects have received AMHP grants to further improve the transportation system and national security by adding to the Nation’s strategic sealift resources and providing transportation alternatives, including during times of disaster or national emergency. 
     
    All Marine Highway Grants award recipients must apply, comply with, and implement all provisions of the Buy American Act. Grant funds can be used to purchase low-emission U.S. manufactured equipment, such as container reach stackers and cranes, manufactured with American components and labor. These funds can also support U.S. shipyards to support the construction, modification, and purchase of American-made barges.

    Projects receiving funding are: 

    Delaware and New Jersey 
    Cape May – Lewes Ferry (awarded $600,000)  

    Hawaii
    Hawaii Commercial Harbors System Shipping Services (awarded $200,475) 

    Indiana and Kentucky
    M-70 Barge Service in the Ports of Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky and Beyond  
    (awarded $1,408,000)

    Louisiana and Tennessee
    Baton Rouge-New Orleans Shuttle Service (awarded $847,500)

    North Carolina
    North Carolina Container on Barge Shuttle Operation (awarded $1,015,000)

    New Jersey
    Mid-Atlantic Barge Service (awarded $1,010,800)

    New York and New Jersey
    New York Harbor Container and Trailer-on-Barge Service (awarded $1,470,000)
     
    Texas
    Chambers County-Houston Container on Barge Expansion Service (awarded $3,000,000)

    Virginia
    James River Container Expansion Project (awarded $3,048,363)

Другие новости по темам: grants, marine highways, MARAD  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 December 12

15:13 KCC and Becker-Marine Systems sign fleet-wide contract for rollout of energy efficiency solution
14:17 USCG oversees fishing vessel salvage near Duck, N.C.
13:07 MOL to carry out reorganization within the Group with respect to dry bulk business
12:39 MARAD announces $12.6 million in grants for America’s Marine Highways 
11:31 Maersk partners with UNAHCO on dedicated logistics facility
10:52 Port of San Diego installing more than 300 “reef balls” to help protect South Bay from rising sea levels

2021 December 11

14:43 GPA capacity efforts paying off
13:19 Designing the future of our customers’ supply chains with carbon-neutral methanol vessels
12:31 PortXL: Smarter tools to help improve water quality
11:06 Fincantieri confirms its leading position in the fight against climate change

2021 December 10

18:42 Port of Southampton enhances safety with vehicle telematics
17:13 MacGregor introduces the fully electrically driven heavy lift crane
16:59 Royal IHC appoints new CEO
16:52 Rechvodput takes delivery of first buoy tender in a series of 10 ships of Project 3052
16:35 Houston Ship Channel ranked number 1 in total tonnage in the United States
15:13 Cargotec and Konecranes submit commitments to the European Commission to satisfy competition concerns
14:44 LUKOIL reports on amended terms of share acquisition in Shah Deniz project
14:23 WEB and Eagle LNG enter into landmark clean LNG supply agreement
13:55 New channel depth instructions entered into force in Finland
13:31 The charges at the ports of Bremen to rise by two per cent in 2022
13:30 Shipbuilding Complex Zvezda holds keel-laying ceremony for third LNG carrier of ARC 7 class
13:02 Fincantieri to build a fourth ship for North Star
12:43 SCF reports contracted revenues for 2022 already totalling USD 804 million
12:21 The IMO Council will be expanded to 52 Member States
12:01 Kongsberg Digital signs agreement with the Northeast Maritime Institute to deliver transformative cloud-based simulation for global maritime training
11:43 Port of Long Beach breaks cargo record in 2021
11:10 Konecranes to supply 6 cranes to Singapore’s Tuas Nexus - Integrated Waste Management Facility
10:36 Hydrographic Company to use UAVs in its hydrographic survey works from 2022
10:00 The "Wind Hunter Project" conducts a demonstration experiment in Japan
09:58 GTT obtains tank design order for two new LNG carriers from Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering
09:57 MABUX: Global bunker indexes to continue drifting lower on Dec. 10
09:31 In Tallinn Old City Harbour ships are now served by automated mooring equipment
09:13 Crude oil prices decrease on concerns over demand

2021 December 9

18:24 Three newbuilds and one retrofit fight it out for Next Generation Ship Award at Nor-Shipping 2022
18:12 Atomflot considers it reasonable to establish a unified center for management of icebreakers operation in the Arctic
18:05 IADC's Live Dredging Seminar will take place in Dubai from 20-24 March 2022
17:50 FSUE Hydrographic Company plans to be named Rosatomport in 2023
17:31 Aquila Power Catamarans expands to offer brand-new offshore line
17:15 TotalEnergies EP Gabon finalizes the divestment of interests in non-operated assets and the Cap Lopez Terminal
16:57 Dredging & Reclamation Masterclass 2022 to be held live online on April 4-8
16:55 WinGD outlines simple steps to decarbonize deep-sea shipping
16:35 ABP and Tarmac sign new long-term agreement in Port Talbot
16:12 Trafigura and Nyrstar announce a joint investment in new green hydrogen project at Port Pirie, South Australia
15:55 8th Port Planning & Development Asia Summit 2022 to be held live online on 21-24 March 2022
15:54 Port of Melbourne breaks new ground on rail project
15:42 Port of Antwerp, Indaver, Fluvius and Woonhaven work together on the first open access heat network in Belgium
15:21 LR launches ‘First movers in Shipping’s Decarbonisation – a framework for getting started’
14:54 Intense operation of nuclear-powered icebreakers over complete cycle is cheaper compared to diesel and gas fueled ones
14:50 Aker Solutions to deliver subsea compression module for Åsgard
14:30 Volvo Penta and Danfoss Power Solutions partner to boost electrification in the marine sector
13:58 Four new ports to be built in Perm Territory by 2030
13:35 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 49, 2021
13:31 Rotterdam port agrees tariffs through 2024
13:13 Electric watercraft maker Candela secures €24M investment from EQT Ventures to scale production of foiling vessels
13:02 Xeneta and Compass Financial Technologies partner to launch the industry’s most in-depth daily container freight index
12:44 NUTEP Container terminal set a record for simultaneous processing of vessels
12:12 CMA CGM acquires Ingram Micro’s Commerce & Lifecycle Services business
11:13 Samus Shipbuilding and Repair Yard lays down 10 barges for Yenisey River Shipping Company
10:42 FESCO launches a regular intermodal service from countries of the Asia-Pacific region to Europe via Vladivostok and Kaliningrad
10:19 MABUX: Bunker prices may slightly increase on Dec.9