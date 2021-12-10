2021 December 10 13:31

The charges at the ports of Bremen to rise by two per cent in 2022

The tonnage charges in Bremen were last increased by an average of two per cent with effect from 1 January 2019. In view of the poor economic forecasts, the forthcoming Brexit and the trade conflict between the USA and China, no increases were resolved during 2020, nor have the charges been raised since then. The ports waived their right to increase the charges in 2021 as a token of goodwill for the port customers during the pandemic, according to the company's release.

Following approval by the Port Committee of Bremen’s Parliament in November, the corresponding resolution to increase the charges by two per cent will enter into force on 1 January 2022. The port charges are public-law fees and therefore, in accordance with EU legislation, they have to be transparent and in line with normal market rates.

Dr Claudia Schilling, Senator for Science and Ports, commented, “The greater part of the port charges is used to finance the cost of creating, maintaining and repairing the ports of Bremen and thus keeping them competitive in relation to other ports.”

In future Bremen will continue to make substantial investments in its ports, added the Senator: “Over the next two years we have earmarked 56.4 million euros for investments in the ports plus another 58.3 million euros for their maintenance. The present increase is moderate and, in view of the sharp rise in cargo throughput at the port, reasonable for our customers.”