GTT obtains tank design order for two new LNG carriers from Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering

  • 2021 December 10 09:58

    GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) for the tank design of two new LNGCs on behalf of the Greek ship-owner Maran Gas Maritime, according to the company's release.

    As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of the vessels which will each offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the GTT NO96 GW membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

    Deliveries of the vessels are scheduled during second half 2024.

2021 December 10

