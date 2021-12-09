2021 December 9 16:12

Trafigura and Nyrstar announce a joint investment in new green hydrogen project at Port Pirie, South Australia

Trafigura Group Pte. Ltd. (“Trafigura”), one of the world’s largest physical commodity trading companies, Nyrstar, a global multi-metals manufacturing business and the State Government of South Australia today announced a joint investment to progress plans to construct a commercial scale green hydrogen manufacturing facility in Port Pirie, a regional city north of Adelaide, according to Trafigura's release.

The AU$5 million Front End Engineering Design study for the Port Pirie Green Hydrogen Project, jointly funded by Trafigura and the South Australian State Government, will commence immediately, with a final investment decision to be made by the end of 2022. If approved, construction will commence in 2023.

At an estimated design and construction cost of AU$750 million, if approved, the Project is to be developed in a phased manner, initially producing 20 tonnes per day (tpd) of green hydrogen for export in the form of green ammonia. The full-scale plant will produce 100tpd of green hydrogen at full capacity from a 440MW electrolyser, enabling it to meet both export and domestic supply needs. The oxygen created in the production of hydrogen will be utilised by the Nyrstar Port Pirie smelter.

The project is planned to be integrated into Nyrstar Australia’s metals recovery smelter at Port Pirie, using existing infrastructure to accelerate production of green hydrogen compared to developing a project on a new greenfield site. The Project will form the cornerstone of a new green hydrogen precinct in Port Pirie that will benefit local businesses and support the decarbonisation of transport and industry.

Trafigura will source 100 percent renewable energy to provide the electricity needed to run the Project’s electrolyser, which will also contribute to decarbonising the existing smelter’s power supply.

Trafigura General Manager – Australia, Tim Rogers said that the company was increasing its global presence in the fast-evolving renewable energy sector, and that the Project created a unique opportunity for the Spencer Gulf to participate in the growth of a new energy industry, creating the next generation of jobs for local communities.



About Trafigura:

Founded in 1993, Trafigura is one of the largest physical commodities trading groups in the world. Trafigura also owns and operates a number of industrial assets including a majority share of global multi-metals producer Nyrstar and fuel storage and distribution company Puma Energy; and joint ventures Impala Terminals, a port and logistics provider, and Nala Renewables, a power and renewable energy investment and development platform. With over 1,000 shareholders, Trafigura is owned by its employees and employs over 13,000 people working in 48 countries.



About Nyrstar:

Nyrstar is a global multi-metals business, with a market leading position in zinc and lead. Nyrstar has mining, smelting and other operations located in Europe, the United States of America and Australia and employs over 4,000 people. The company’s global operations are located close to key customers and major transport hubs to facilitate delivery of raw materials and distribution of finished products. In July 2019, Nyrstar’s operating business became majority owned by Trafigura, one of the world’s leading independent commodity trading companies.

Nyrstar Australia is a national multi-metals processing and manufacturing business, operating in Port Pirie and Hobart for over 100 years to produce lead, silver, zinc, and many other materials - including critical minerals - that are essential for the manufacture of products used by everyone, every day.

Today Nyrstar Australia employs over 1,300 people across processing plants in Port Pirie and Hobart that operate as two interlinked sites and play a critical role in increasing the value of the metals and minerals obtained from resources sourced from across Australia and around the world.