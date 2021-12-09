2021 December 9 13:58

Four new ports to be built in Perm Territory by 2030

Image source: Perm Territory Government 30.3 billion

The Live Kama project planned for implementation in the Perm Territory foresees the recovery of Perm Shipyard, construction of four ports, 21 passenger berths and 10 new passenger ships. According to the press center of the regional government, the project has been presented today, 8 December 2021, by Dmitry Belanovich, Minister of Natural Resources, Forestry and Ecology of the Perm Territory.

Investments into the project will total RUB 30.3 billion including RUB 7.5 billion from the federal budget, RUB 0.3 billion from the regional budget and RUB 22.5 billion from off-budget sources.