2021 December 9 10:19

MABUX: Bunker prices may slightly increase on Dec.9

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) increased on Dec.8:

380 HSFO - USD/MT – 476.38 (+4.75)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 612.31 (+4.16)

MGO - USD/MT – 724.10 (+3.9)

As of Dec. 08, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was undervalued in three out of all four selected ports: in Rotterdam - minus $5 ($0 the day before), in Singapore - minus $20 (minus $9 the day before), in Fujairah - minus $6 (plus $9 the day before). In Houston this fuel grade was overcharged by - plus $17 (plus $34 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Fujairah- the overcharge level decreased by $15 and 380 HSFO in this port became undercharged on Dec.08.

VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, was overcharged on Dec. 08 in all selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Rotterdam - plus $17 (plus $29 the day before), Singapore - plus $60 (plus $77 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $43 (plus $63), in Houston – plus 8 (plus $21 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Fujairah where the overcharge level decreased by $20 on Dec.08.

MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, was undercharged in three out of four selected ports on Dec.08: in Rotterdam - minus $ 37 (minus $32 the day before), in Singapore - minus $ 27 (minus $6 the day before), minus $24 (minus $2) in Houston. In Fujairah this fuel grade was overcharged by plus $35 (plus $ 71 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Fujairah - the overcharge level decreased by $36 MGO LS.

We expect global bunker prices may demonstrate slight upward changes today: prices for 380 HSFO and VLSFO may increase by 1-3 USD/MT, prices for MGO may add 3-5 USD/MT.

Source: www.mabux.com