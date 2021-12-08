2021 December 8 12:30

"K" Line and Shin Kurushima Dock get joint AIP for the concept design of Ammonia Fueled Car Carrier from ClassNK

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd.("K" Line) and SHIN KURUSHIMA DOCKYARD CO., LTD.(Shin Kurushima Dock) have joint AIP for the concept design of Ammonia Fueled Car Carrier from NIPPON KAIJI KYOKAI(herein called ClassNK), according to "K" Line's release.

As ammonia fuel does not emit carbon dioxide (CO2) during combustion, it is attracting attention as a next-generation marine fuel that will greatly contribute to the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) strategic goal of GHG reduction by 2050, which is to reduce total GHG emissions by 50% from the 2008 level. In this joint study, Shin Kurushima Dock, ClassNK and "K" Line formulated a potential risk assessment and safety measures for using ammonia as a fuel.

Based on the safety evaluation of ammonia fuel, Shin Kurushima Dock and "K" Line worked on the development of a ship that can both reduce environmental impact and meet actual operational requirements. While watching international regulations tendency of Ammonia fueled and infrastructure situation, we are planning to study ammonia fueled vessels in more detail.