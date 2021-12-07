2021 December 7 15:27

Ships of RF Navy and Egypt Navy start naval phase of Bridge of Friendship 2021 joint exercise

The exercise is underway in the Mediterranean Sea

In the Mediterranean Sea, the crews of ships of the Black Sea Fleet (BSF) of the Russian Navy and the Egyptian Navy have embarked on a three-day naval phase of Bridge of Friendship 2021 joint naval exercise, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The detachment includes the frigate Admiral Grigorovich with a Ka-27PS deck helicopter on board, the patrol ship Dmitry Rogachev and the rescue tug SB-742. A detachment of ships of the Egyptian Navy is represented by a frigate, 2 corvettes and a support vessel.

During the naval phase of the exercise, taking place in the Gulf of Alexandria, the crews of the ships of the two countries will perform a set of joint actions to assist a ship in distress, to escort ships behind trawls, to repel an attack by surface assets, to organize resupply at sea and to conduct inspection transactions in relation to suspicious ships.

Detachments of Russian and Egyptian warships operate according to a single plan under the general guidance of the joint exercise headquarters. On behalf of the Russian Navy, the international headquarters is headed by the commander of the Novorossiysk naval base of the Black Sea Fleet, Rear Admiral Viktor Kochemazov.

Earlier, the participants in the exercise conducted a two-day onshore phase, during which they underwent training on communication between ships and a pre-voyage conference with the participation of commanders and officers of the ships.

The objectives of the exercise are to strengthen and develop military cooperation between the Russian Navy and the Egyptian Navy in the interests of security and stability in the region.