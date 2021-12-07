2021 December 7 11:12

Exports of Sibanthracite Group to India in 2021 to total 3.5 million tonnes of coal and anthracite

Over a four-year period, the company has boosted supplies to India 3.5 times



In 2021, exports of Sibanthracite Group to India are forecasted to total 3.5 million tonnes of coal and anthracite, 62% more, year-on-year, says press center of the Group.



Over a four-year period, the company has boosted supplies to India 3.5 times (from 1 million tonnes in 2018).



In 2022, Sibanthracite Group is set to export 4.5 million tonnes of its product to India.



“India is among the strategic sales markets of Sibanthracite Group. Every year, the company expands its cooperation with steel manufacturing companies including Tata Steel, ArcelorMittal, JSW, JSPL, etc. India is the world’s second producer of steel and it is going to build up its production which is a driver of export growth together with the high quality of Sibanthracite product”, says the statement.



The Sibanthracite Group ranks first in the world in the production and export of high-quality Ultra High Grade (UHG) anthracite and is the largest producer of metallurgical coals in Russia. The company exports over 90% of its product. Exports are arranged via the ports of the Far East, the port of Taman and Ust-Luga.