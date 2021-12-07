2021 December 7 10:47

Throughput of Taganrog port in 11M’2021 fell by 2% Y-o-Y

Image source: Rosmorport

In January-November 2021, sea transport hub of Taganrog handled 2.652 million tonnes of cargo (-2%, year-on-year), the Azov Sea Ports Administration told IAA PortNews.

In the reported period, handling of ferrous metal surged 2.4 times to 579,000 tonnes, handling of grain fell by 24% to 930,000 tonnes, handling of oil products - by 7% to 590,000 tonnes, coal - by 25% to 379,000 tonnes.



Over the 11-month period, exports increased by 13% to 2.134 million tonnes, imports – by 49% to 32,000 tonnes while short-sea traffic dropped by 40% to 476,000 tonnes.



In the reported period, the Harbour Master’s office of port Taganrog registered 677 arrivals and 682 departures including port fleet vessels versus 677 arrivals and 676 departures in January-November 2020.