  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 December 7 09:45

    MABUX: Global bunker indexes to turn to firm upward trend on Dec. 07

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) did not have firm trend on Dec. 06:

    380 HSFO - USD/MT – 461.56 (+0.17)

    VLSFO - USD/MT – 599.37 (-0.52)

    MGO - USD/MT – 712.50 (+4.35)

    There is slight downward correction in the European gas market. As a result, the price of LNG as a marine fuel at the port of Sines (Portugal) on December 6 decreased by 241 USD and reached 2155 USD / MT (vs. 2396 USD / MT a week ago). The LNG price exceeds the price of MGO LS in the port by 1481 USD (664 USD / MT as of 06.12), which still leaves LNG unattractive for the shipowners planning to switch to alternative fuels.

    Correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market bunker prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (MABUX digital bunker benchmark) on December 06 showed an overestimation of 380 HSFO fuel grade in three out of four selected ports, with the exception of Singapore, where 100% percent correlation of both indices was recorded (minus $ 1 a day earlier ). In other ports, the overpricing margins were registered as: in Rotterdam - plus $ 4 (plus $ 3 the day before), in Fujairah - plus $ 21 (plus $ 11) and in Houston - plus $ 51 (unchanged).

    VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, was significantly overvalued on December 06 in all selected ports: in Rotterdam - plus $ 41 (unchanged from the day before), in Singapore - plus $ 97 (plus $ 98), in Fujairah - plus $ 78 (plus $ 66) and in Houston - plus $ 37 (plus $ 45). VLSFO fuel is currently the most overpriced grade of all major bunker fuels according to MABUX MBP / DBP.

    As for MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, this fuel grade was underestimated on December 06 at two ports out of four selected: in Rotterdam - minus $ 39 (minus $ 40 the day before) and in Singapore - minus $ 16 (minus $ 13 ). In Fujairah and Houston, the MABUX MBP / DBP Index recorded an overcharge of $ 64 (plus $ 53) and $ 15 (plus $ 16), respectively. Correlation levels of the MABUX MBP / DBP Index for MGO LS fuel grade have not changed significantly.

    We expect global bunker prices to demonstrate firm upward trend today: 380 HSFO - plus 12-16 USD, VLSFO - plus 14-18 USD, MGO LS - plus 3-18 USD.

    Source: www.mabux.com

     

Другие новости по темам: bunker prices, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 December 7

14:23 ABS grants Alfa Laval the marine industry’s first approval in principle for firing boilers with methanol
14:08 Nonius Engineering supports International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsor
13:50 Cox Marine collaborates with clean maritime consortium to demonstrate world-first diesel-hydrogen outboard
13:22 The leading Russian supertrawler for the Russian Fishery Company has successfully inclined
12:36 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 11M’2021 fell by 15%, year-on-year
12:14 Stena Line to open new daily route to Finland
11:49 Russia joins the Nairobi International Convention on the Removal of Wrecks
11:12 Exports of Sibanthracite Group to India in 2021 to total 3.5 million tonnes of coal and anthracite
11:00 Long Beach and Los Angeles keep ‘Container Dwell Fee’ on hold until Dec. 13
10:51 DSV launches Green Logistics to accelerate the green transition of the industry
10:47 Throughput of Taganrog port in 11M’2021 fell by 2% Y-o-Y
10:24 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 25,252 pmt
10:06 Flag-raising ceremony held on Norvezhskoye More trawler, first serial factory ship of KMT01 design
09:45 MABUX: Global bunker indexes to turn to firm upward trend on Dec. 07
09:28 Baltic Dry Index as of December 3
09:13 Crude oil prices continue rising

2021 December 6

18:37 The Port of Bergen changes the name of the Hurtigruten terminal
18:22 Preliminary results of Volga Basin cargo traffic – 41.39 million tonnes
18:14 Equinor invests in battery storage company
17:55 ENGIE and Masdar form US$5 billion strategic alliance to drive UAE’s green hydrogen economy
17:38 Moody’s upgrades Global Ports’ rating to Ba1 with stable outlook
17:16 Solstad Offshore announces long-term contracts in Brazil
16:44 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in 11M’2021 fell by 1.5%
16:20 TezMedz and Tabiyat.pk signs contract with Maersk for integrated cold chain solutions
16:05 “K” Line obtains VSPS regarding Australian quarantine for car carrier
15:55 LR and InterManager share new insights into the causes of lifeboat accidents
15:50 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg upgrades its infrastructure
15:14 Diana Shipping announces the acquisition of a resale new-building Capesize dry bulk vessel
14:57 Arctia’s IB Otso sets off for the Bay of Bothnia as the season’s first icebreaker
14:35 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs fell by 14.2% in 2021
14:03 Jan De Nul receives the transport & installation for Vesterhav Nord & Syd wind farm in Denmark
13:48 Onezhsky Shipyard lays down sixth crab catching ship for Russian Crab Group
13:16 DOTr, PPA unveil P316 million Zamboanga port expansion
12:42 Cargo transportation by Volga-Don Canal decreased by 10.6% in navigation season 2021
12:14 New technology risks must be tackled despite decade of progress in ship safety, warns DNV
11:57 Сruise ship Peotr Veliky made first technological voyage
11:38 Mohammed bin Rashid and Mohamed bin Zayed launch UAE Rail Program
11:14 IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news
10:51 MABUX: No firm trend on Global bunker market on Dec 06
10:20 New shipyard for large-capacity facilities should be built in Russia – opinion
09:29 Crude oil market sees recovery of prices
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of December 3

2021 December 5

15:03 GasLog Ltd. places order at DSME for four 174000m3 gas carriers
13:27 USCG holds annual SaR exercise off Maui
12:33 Port of Felixstowe tops 100 million TEU
11:51 Vuosaari fairway deepening project completed on schedule, safely and under budget
10:47 New regional technology clusters in WA and Qld driving growth in Australia’s hydrogen sector

2021 December 4

15:21 MOL and Flotation Energy to explore offshore floating wind in Japan
14:51 Sembcorp Marine's LMG Marin to design world’s first zero-emission fuel tanker
13:09 USCG, royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force sign MOU
12:34 The Hurtigruten terminal has been renamed Jektevik terminal
11:02 Port of Rotterdam Authority embarks on partnerships with three promising maritime companies

2021 December 3

18:26 Hydrographic Company set to establish Center of Engineering and Technical Expertise
18:07 ABP Humber complete oil spill incident management exercise
17:52 Wärtsilä OPTI-DP Engagement Tool supporting the marine industry to configure optimised propulsion arrangements for DP vessels
17:45 Ocean Network Express conducts a joint crisis management drill with Seaspan Corporation
17:40 Transport Strategy of Russia until 2030 with forecast until 2035 published on official portal
17:22 MSC adds Hamburg to its feeder service „Baltic Loop 3“
17:02 Vyborg Shipyard launches KMT01 trawler named Kara Sea
16:32 South African minister visits Port of Rotterdam to discuss hydrogen exports