2021 December 6 11:57
Сruise ship Peotr Veliky made first technological voyage
The Peotr Veliky, cruise ship of Project PV300VD designed by Marine Engineering Bureau can carry 300 passengers. Designed as a five-star floating hotel, the ship will feature restaurants, spa and fitness centers, saunas. Russia has not built such vessels for over 60 years. Ordered by Moscow River Shipping Company, the cruise ship is built at production facility “Lotos” of USC’s Southern Center of Shipbuilding and Ship Repair. The ship was launched on 24 May 2019.
