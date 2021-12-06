2021 December 6 11:57

Сruise ship Peotr Veliky made first technological voyage

Photo by IAA PortNews

Сruise ship Peotr Veliky made the first technological voyage (not a sea trial), Southern Center of Shipbuilding and Ship Repair, United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), told IAA PortNews. The voyage is intended for testing of ship systems. The delivery is scheduled for April 2022.The Peotr Veliky, cruise ship of Project PV300VD designed by Marine Engineering Bureau can carry 300 passengers. Designed as a five-star floating hotel, the ship will feature restaurants, spa and fitness centers, saunas. Russia has not built such vessels for over 60 years. Ordered by Moscow River Shipping Company, the cruise ship is built at production facility “Lotos” of USC’s Southern Center of Shipbuilding and Ship Repair. The ship was launched on 24 May 2019.