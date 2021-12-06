2021 December 6 09:29

Crude oil market sees recovery of prices

Crude oil prices rose by 2.09%-2.25%



As of December 6, 08:10 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for January settlement were trading 2.09 higher at $71.34 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 2.25% to $67.77 a barrel.



Crude oil prices are demonstrating a considerable growth.