  • 2021 December 6 09:29

    Crude oil market sees recovery of prices

    Crude oil prices rose by 2.09%-2.25%

    As of December 6, 08:10 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for January settlement were trading 2.09 higher at $71.34 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 2.25% to $67.77 a barrel.

    Crude oil prices are demonstrating a considerable growth.

 News for a day...
