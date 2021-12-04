2021 December 4 11:02

Port of Rotterdam Authority embarks on partnerships with three promising maritime companies

Following their selection into the annual PortXL innovation programme, the Port of Rotterdam Authority is starting a concrete exploration into partnerships with three scale-ups. These highly promising companies work in areas ranging from the monitoring and research of water quality to producing smart insights into the technological performance of shipping operations.



Together with seven other start-ups and scale-ups, these companies were put through the PortXL programme, which attracts innovations from all over the world to Rotterdam where they can undergo further development. The Port of Rotterdam is an incubator for innovation. In the forthcoming period, the Port of Rotterdam Authority will be examining whether these companies can help make the Port of Rotterdam safer, more efficient and more sustainable.



TechBinder

TechBinder was created following a pilot scheme between DAMEN Shipyards and Schneider Electric. TechBinder delivers insights into the technological performance of shipping operations using a blend of proven asset monitoring technologies from industry and IoT (the Internet of Things). It enables shipyards and shipping companies to prevent defects and improve vessel performance. During the period ahead, the Port Authority will examine how TechBinder’s products and knowledge can add value to the management and optimisation of its own patrol vessels.



Water Insight

Water Insight specialises in monitoring and researching water quality. It has expertise both in processing satellite data for large areas and in carrying out in situ optical measurements for detailed insights. Water Insight has developed its own scanner, the WISP-3, for collecting local measurements. During the period ahead, the Port of Rotterdam Authority and Water Insight will be examining whether it is possible to map sediment dispersal arising from specific dredging technology.



i4sea

Climate change means we are increasingly experiencing extreme weather conditions. i4sea develops accurate models that forecast the status of tides, currents, waves, wind and precipitation at a hyper-local level and advises about the predicted impact of weather on the operations of terminals, pilots, etc. In the forthcoming period, it will be conducting a study into whether this information can add value to maritime traffic control.



About the PortXL programme

PortXL is the world’s first Port Accelerator and is unique in its kind, with a global network of leading companies and experts. PortXL scouts worldwide for promising start-ups and scale-ups for the green energy, maritime, logistics and process industry. The PortXL ecosystem comprises start-ups and scale-ups, investors and partners, and market-leading companies such as main partners Van Oord and the Port of Rotterdam Authority, as well as partners Mammoet, Vopak, Boskalis, Shell, Oceanco, Deltares, Municipality of Rotterdam, Ampelmann, North Sea Port, InnovationQuarter and the Province of South Holland. PortXL was launched in 2015. So far, it has run ten programmes, fast-tracked more than 100 start-ups and scale-ups and facilitated the signing of more than 220 contracts.